At the entrance to the former Prime Minister's suite at Old Parliament House is this photo of Pandora Livanes' staff card. Pandora worked as a secretary in the office of prime minister Bob Hawke from January 1987 to August 1989. If you look closely the corners are well-worn - apparently the result of scraping ice of her car windscreen. Despite this winter punching way above average daytime temperatures, it's still been chilly at night. Does anyone have an ice scraper that can better Pandora's battered card?