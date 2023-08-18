Somewhere between the lines of Johnny Warren's tale of Sheilas, Wogs and Poofters, was his belief Australia could be a FIFA World Cup winner, a country capable of challenging soccer's super powers.
And when they did, Johnny the evangelist would say just one thing: I told you so.
The Matildas have made a nation feel like that day is closer than ever - but now the challenge becomes convincing a new wave of fans to stay on board and buy into the domestic product that produced a wave of Australian stars.
Australian Professional Leagues boss Danny Townsend knows as much, and he is adamant the A-League Women's competition can capitalise on the success of the Matildas long after Sunday's final.
"There'll be more life in the game when the show leaves town, that's what we've got to focus on. A lot of the work that has been done has allowed us to capitalise. We as a league were very much focused on getting to this point," Townsend said.
"You've got to strike will the iron is hot. This euphoria will dissipate, that has happened with many major sporting events, particularly in Australia over the years.
"We've got to act now. We've got to ensure we find ways to contact those people that have bought tickets and attended female football matches, and give them an opportunity to test the domestic product that is here week in, week out.
"We expect there to be a significant halo effect. We've done the work until now and we will continue to do that work."
Thousands filled city squares in the early hours of the morning during the Socceroos' stirring run to the round of 16 at last year's men's World Cup - but there would be no honeymoon period for the A-League.
The first round of games held after the Socceroos' exit from Qatar attracted an average attendance of less than 6000 people - lower than all six rounds held before the World Cup.
But there is light for the ALW. Sydney FC have shattered their A-League Women's membership record and are now targeting 1000 members in a bid to capitalise on the success of the Matildas.
"It was only a matter of time before Australians caught the same bug as everyone else in the world," Sydney FC chief executive Adam Santo said.
Things aren't so rosy across the league with Canberra United struggling to attract corporate support after the club lost almost $600,000 last season.
However Townsend is confident the tide can turn, anticipating participation and fan bases will grow.
"Our message to fans attending these matches and watching them in live sites all over the country is just to pick a team, get out and support the domestic league," Townsend said.
"The domestic league has produced every one of those players everyone is so excited about here during the World Cup. The Matildas were all developed through the A-League, they played all of their careers up until recently in the A-League. There's some great football going on week in, week out and it needs their support.
"The future Matildas of tomorrow are playing in the A-League and we want more people to experience that, both in stadiums and on television."
Canberra United lifted membership prices last season to help the club cope with the cost of an increased salary cap and an expanded season. Now Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich is trying to shore up corporate support with the cap rising for an expanded 22-game regular season.
Slavich went as far as to offer businesses tickets to the Matildas' World Cup semi-final clash with England if they committed the sponsoring Canberra United with packages starting from $2500.
So amid talk the earning capacity of the Matildas' biggest names could skyrocket with prospective sponsors lining up with endorsement deals, the league that paved their way has some way to go.
A 20 per cent increase to the salary cap will see the minimum player payment pool lifted to $500,000, with a ceiling of $600,000, while marquee exemptions remain in place.
Investment matters. Just ask Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who plays for West Ham in England's Women's Super League.
"All of us who play over in that league, we can just say it's a different world, honestly, from the W-League," Arnold said.
"The amount of professionalism and the talent they have over there, the amount of time they put into their clubs and players, it really shows within the progress, both of them individually and the game as a whole.
"After seeing the Euros and [England] winning that, seeing how much it really took off and how much money was invested over there, it just really goes to show with the progression they've had over there, for sure."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
