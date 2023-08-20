Strays
MA15+, 95 minutes
2 stars
Firstly - parents beware. Although the main characters are talking dogs, this is not a movie for children, any more than the animated Sausage Party was. Quite apart from the constant stream of swearing, if the human characters were doing some of the things the animals do, this film would be X-rated. And what some of the human characters do, or suffer having done to them, is also pretty gross. This is not a movie for the squeamish.
What it is is a sort of mashup of Disney's Lady and the Tramp, Seth MacFarlane's Ted and every heartwarming dog-must-get-back-to-human movie you've seen.
Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell) is a naive, upbeat border terrier who thinks every day is the best day ever and loves his owner Doug (Will Forte), ignoring or not seeing the abundant evidence that his feelings are not reciprocated. Doug spitefully kept Reggie after he broke up with his last girlfriend and, unemployed, lives on money from his mother while engaging in solo activities I won't detail here. He's a thoroughly repellent character and Forte doesn't give him a single redeeming feature.
Doug tries to ditch Reggie, taking the dog to places further and further away, throwing a ball and then driving home.
But Reggie thinks it's all a game and that Doug is happy to see him "win" when he returns each time, ball in mouth.
Finally Doug has had enough and drives Reggie to a big city that's hours away and leaves him there, hoping this time it will be for good.
Reggie thinks it's all part of the game but Bug (Jamie Foxx), a streetwise stray Boston terrier, tries to set him straight: he's been abandoned by an owner who doesn't care about him. Unwilling to believe this, Reggie still has to survive and streetwise Bug gives him some pointers, like if you want something to be yours, you pee on it. He also provides some pointers on sex, or at least the joys of humping, to which Reggie takes with enthusiasm.
We also meet Bug's friends, Australian shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and therapy great dane Hunter (Randall Park), who wears a cone of shame. They hang out and have adventures together.
Finally Reggie is convinced that he was in a toxic relationship and, temper aroused, vows to return home - but only to bite off the appendage that Doug loves most. His new friends decide to go with him. Not only is it a long journey but they have to work out how to get there.
Director Josh Greenbaum has mostly worked on documentaries and episodic TV and writer Dan Perrault has a couple of mockumentary series, American Vandal and Players, to his credit.
There's a certain naturalistic feeling here, or as naturalistic as it can be when dogs are talking (which looks vaguely creepy - we're still in the Uncanny Valley). And they do talk - a lot. The trouble is, despite a few funny lines and situations, too much of the time the film goes for easy laughs - the dogs swear a lot, and poo a lot, and pee a lot, and hump a lot.
One gag that does work is a "narrator dog" whose monologue takes an unexpected turn. Then there's a rather lame cameo from a second-string Hollywood star.
Towards the end the filmmakers lay on a heaping helping of sentimentality, which doesn't altogether ring true.
A final scene not long into the end credits is worth the brief wait if you've enjoyed what preceded it.
I saw the film at Dendy with about 20 other people in the audience, teenagers and young adults, who seemed grossed out in an amused kind of way when they weren't talking, moving around or playing with their phones. What happened to cinema etiquette?
