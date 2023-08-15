Gas companies face $50m fines for code breaches

Gas companies face $50 million fines for breaches of the government-imposed price cap and operation and transparency obligations under enforcement guidelines announced by the consumer watchdog.
As households are hit with big increases in their heating and power bills, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has released compliance and enforcement guidelines for the Gas Market Code which is due to come into full effect in mid-September.
The code includes a $12 a gigajoule gas price cap and sets minimum standards for conduct and transparency in how gas producers operate.
It also sets out exemptions for producers who commit more gas to the east coast market, as an incentive to increase supply.
The code commenced on July 11 but the gas industry has been given a two-month transition period to adapt to the new requirements.
ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said the guidelines had been developed to help producers understand their obligations, and warned that the code would be backed by significant penalties and enforcement.
"There are serious penalties for non-compliance with the code's requirements, and we will use our full investigative and enforcement powers in response to alleged contraventions or attempts to circumvent them," Ms Brakey warned.
The maximum penalty for breaches of the code is up to the greater of $50 million or three times the value of the benefit obtained or, if that value cannot be determined, 30 per cent of the company's turnover during the period it engaged in the conduct, the ACCC said.
The new regime follows the government's move last December to introduce a temporary price cap amid fears of an enormous spike in household gas bills and possible supply shortages amid enormous pressure on global markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The government later decided to replace the temporary price cap with the mandatory gas market code.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
