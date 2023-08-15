The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Gas companies face $50m fines for code breaches

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gas companies face $50 million fines for breaches of the government-imposed price cap and operation and transparency obligations under enforcement guidelines announced by the consumer watchdog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.