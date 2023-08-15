The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ANU student Shingo Nishimoto's experiment will be done on International Space Station

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An opportunity out of this world has been presented to a 25-year-old university student in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.