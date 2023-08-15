The Canberra Times
Coming soon are musicians Nathan Cavaleri and Kate Ceberano

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:19pm
Nathan Cavaleri. Picture supplied
By the age of 12, guitar prodigy Cavaleri found himself the centre of a bidding war between the labels of Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna. By age 16 he'd toured with B.B. King as his guest, and played at the Kennedy Centre in front of the Clintons with Etta James and Bonnie Raitt. Now 41, the singer-songwriter has had personal ups and downs but is touring in celebration of his new single Broken Lines and upcoming album Miracles. He will perform at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

