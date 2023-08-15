By the age of 12, guitar prodigy Cavaleri found himself the centre of a bidding war between the labels of Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna. By age 16 he'd toured with B.B. King as his guest, and played at the Kennedy Centre in front of the Clintons with Etta James and Bonnie Raitt. Now 41, the singer-songwriter has had personal ups and downs but is touring in celebration of his new single Broken Lines and upcoming album Miracles. He will perform at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Join award-winning cabaret performers Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan in a celebration of songs and stories from 1960s Australia. Hear the likes of Lynne Randell, Little Patti and Alison McCallum in a show that pays homage to the women who blazed the trails for generations to come. It is on at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Saturday, September 8 at 11am (Morning Melodies concert) and 8pm. See: theq.net.au
Free Rain Theatre Company presents the Monty Python musical that sees King Arthur and his trusty servant, Patsy, journey through medieval England in search of the Holy Grail. Along the way, they encounter a slew of absurd characters including the Knights Who Say Ni. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from September 12 to 23, 2023, various dates and times. See: theq.net.au
Ceberano's show is titled My Life is a Symphony and is a celebration of her four-decade career, from her own pop hits Brave and Pash to classic songs like I Don't Know How to Love Him. She'll be performing with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra conducted by Vanessa Scammell at the Canberra Theatre on September 15 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
