By the age of 12, guitar prodigy Cavaleri found himself the centre of a bidding war between the labels of Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna. By age 16 he'd toured with B.B. King as his guest, and played at the Kennedy Centre in front of the Clintons with Etta James and Bonnie Raitt. Now 41, the singer-songwriter has had personal ups and downs but is touring in celebration of his new single Broken Lines and upcoming album Miracles. He will perform at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au