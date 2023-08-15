Selwyn Snow Resort is expected to open this Saturday for the first time since 2019.
The snow resort was devastated by the summer bushfires of 2019-20, when fire ripped through Kosciuszko National Park in January 2020.
Rebuild efforts were delayed due to a heavy dump of snow in June 2022.
And despite high hopes earlier in the year it would re-open, warmer than usual temperatures this winter has left the resort shut this season.
The resort, owned by Blyton Group, warned on social media that an opening this weekend would be subject to snow conditions.
Snow showers are forecast at Mt Selwyn on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Thursday will see snow possible above 1200 metres, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. On Friday, it is likely that snow will above 1100 metres.
Mt Sewlyn is the most northerly resort in NSW, and popular with families and beginners. It calls itself "NSW's most affordable snow resort".
The January 2020 fire took most of the resort's infrastructure - leaving only the lift towers and barbeque hut.
Owners have since restored chairlifts for the ski runs and built a new cafe and ski-hire centre.
Snow has been disappointingly sparse across the NSW alpine region in 2023, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines told The Canberra Times on August 7.
"[There] were regular top ups of snow through June and into early July for most alpine resorts, but through most of July and into the start of August those snow dumps have become very sparse and quite light," Mr Hines said.
"The cold fronts that did come through tended to be quite weak ones, often only bringing small top ups of snow or sometimes none at all.
"Overall conditions for South-Eastern Australia through July were warmer than average and drier than average ... which is not really what you want to hear when you're looking for big snow top-ups."
There is still the possibility of snow dumps later in August and September, Mr Hines said.
"It's not a complete write-off for the snow season," he said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
