Australia needs to do more to encourage the uptake of EVs

Kudos to the ACT for leading the nation on clean electric vehicle uptake ("Leading the charge: The territory's EV switch heats up", August 14).
That EV sales have more than doubled from 3.8 per cent in 2022 to 8.6 per cent of light vehicle sales across the country is great progress.
But Australia's uptake is four times slower than the global average.
As is too often the case, the federal government is holding us back. EVs are both climate change and public health solutions. An estimated 11,000 Australians die prematurely every year from traffic exhaust related air pollution.
They are also cheaper to run. Imagine how quickly we could be a nation driving clean, healthy cars if the government would cut to the chase and actually legislate tougher fuel efficiency standards.
Over to you, climate and transport ministers, Chris Bowen and Catherine King.
How great it has been to watch our record-breaking Matildas doing so well in the World Cup.
Well, here is another record. We are the only capital city of a host nation not to host a single World Cup game. Not ever a fan zone. Another lost opportunity to showcase our amazing capital city through major entertainment events. Go Matildas.
It is pleasing to see the massive popularity of the women's football world cup but political correctness has set in. Everyone is rapturous about the 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.
That said, the penalty shoot-out was very well done. But that is not the game itself.
It is hard to find a critical analysis of the match.
I personally thought that the quality of the game was quite poor. Every long pass made by Australia went nowhere near the person it was intended for and was easily defended by the French if it did not go over the line.
Apart from Fowler missing one chance when it would have been easier to score (not to distract from the brilliant French defender blocking the ball), I think the game could have gone a full week without a goal.
But she was not criticised for the miss when she should have put the ball in the far corner. The few shots at goal were miles wide.
I have not watched England but cannot see Australia winning on their form against the French. The French also performed very ordinarily.
I am writing as a concerned participant in the "Do not harm, stop Middle Arm" protest at Parliament House last week. As a GP, I joined fellow health professionals to spotlight the dire health impacts of the gas industry, particularly the risks tied to the proposed Middle Arm/Beetaloo plant.
The protest emphasised the significant health hazards posed by the gas sector, exacerbated by the escalating climate crisis. They include climate change-driven bushfires, heatwaves, floods, respiratory diseases, mental health issues, and fatalities. Gas industry expansion, such as in the Beetaloo Basin, worsens these problems.
Beetaloo's full operations could emit emissions equivalent to 12 coal-fired power stations annually, a contradiction to our urgent need to divest from fossil fuels.
Research has documented the health risks linked to gas industry pollutants, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues. Fracking, used for gas extraction, contaminates water and may contribute to birth defects and cancer.
An open letter signed by over 2300 health professionals has urged the immediate re-evaluation of the Middle Arm gas processing subsidy and intervention to prevent Beetaloo fracking.
The soaring global temperatures have focused attention on the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
It is strange that more attention has not been paid to the large military carbon footprint.
Perhaps because curbs on the military are seen as an unacceptable risk to security, the considerable emissions of the military receive no notice in the mainstream press.
Military emissions make up six per cent of global emissions. If global military industrial complex was a country it would be the fourth largest emitter, after China, India and the United States.
From time to time efforts have been made to achieve cooperative security, the latest being the United Nations Organisation. The UN was founded "to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". But today its security function is effectively defunct: the UN is reduced to shouting from the side lines.
Military emissions undermine our efforts to control climate change. We may fail to control warming simply because we cannot find a way to live safely in peace.
If the ACT government is to have any credibility at all it is incumbent on the Chief Minister to explain the debacle of the Lehrmann case with particular reference to the findings of the Sofronoff commission.
Andrew Barr, Shane Rattenbury and the rest all have questions to answer.
If the ACT electorate continues to be complacent I despair for the future of the territory, my home since 1959.
Following the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and the release of Oppenheimer we should reflect on Canberra's role in the search for uranium 235 ore.
In 1944 at the request of the British government uranium mines in South Australia were reopened. The ore was sent to the minerals survey office in Alinga Street for testing.
The final report to the British Government concluded enough ore existed to produce nine bombs similar to the one used on Hiroshima.
If the war had continued into 1946 the ore would have been sent to the US for refinement for use in further atomic weapons.
Existing stocks had been effectively exhausted during the production of Trinity, Little Boy and Fat Man.
To add another voice to those bemoaning the Americanisation of Australian English, one of the silliest aspects is the adoption of the idiotic month, day, year date format.
While we still tend to write, say, "13/7/2023", in words and speech we invariably hear "July 13", never "13 July", let alone "the 13th of July". That battle, if it ever existed, has been lost.
And don't start me on the loss of the gerund.
I don't know where Simon Cowan does his research into the causes of inflation ("Exposing the 'greedflation' myth", canberratimes.com.au, August 12) but it appears that he ignores other detailed research debunking his theories.
A few weeks ago The Australia Institute published a report that the current bout of inflation is largely caused by excess profits being achieved by large corporations (up to 70 per cent of this inflation).
There was a huge outcry by big business and some Liberal politicians against this. However, a few days later the OECD came out with very similar findings. Surely the OECD and The Australia Institute cannot both be wrong.
The Sofronoff inquiry was not useful in progressing a fair trial for alleged rapists, even if limited by its terms of reference.
Jack Waterford even thinks that taxpayers ought to get their money back. The insignificant level of trials and successes for raping warrants a major review.
The adversarial legal system is not appropriate.
Victims ought to be protected with only a short necessary cross examination and alleged rapists should be required to appear in the witness box for cross examination.
A judge alone trial may be appropriate for better relevant control to minimise the ordeal of victims and fairer judgement.
Police culture also needs to change
We are exhorted to, and indeed do, self-impose energy efficient strategies in response to the energy and climate crisis.
We are also mindful of the domestic and international geopolitical influences affecting the supply and price of gas and electricity.
The government and energy retailers have inundated us with all manner of advice such as to turn off the lights, insulate, adopt off-peak hot water and heating and so on.
In view of this can someone please explain why all 99 units and common areas of the newly completed and vacant Brooke complex in Bruce is emblazoned with lights each and all day and night.
How is this energy efficient? And who is paying for it?
Peter Dutton's stance on a public holiday if the Matildas win the cup just confirms what many already suspected: he is just a killjoy.
Regarding Doug Hurst's letter expressing his lack of appreciation for soccer (Letters, August 15). Perhaps he should ask himself the same question I pose to people who don't like cricket: Do you not like it or do you not understand it?
I concur, Doug Hurst (Letters, August 15); however you neglected to mention the bad acting, aka "diving", not seen in the women's game.
I could not agree with Doug Hurst's comment (Letters, August 15) that soccer is boring game. Soccer has become a bit more defensive by nature but not boring. The passing around within a team's own half is strategy building.
My sympathies are with Doug Hurst's assessment of soccer. That said I disagree that the shoot-out was the highlight. The highlight was when one of the Matildas removed her guernsey and gave it to a young fan.
If Peter Waterhouse (Letters, August 12) wishes to know why we fly the flags of Australia in a certain sequence. He only needs to Google "Australian flag protocol". All will be explained.
Well said Peter Waterhouse. (Letters, August 12). The Australian flag should be front and centre with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island standards flanked on either side. We are one. The Aussie flag represents us all.
Peter Waterhouse (Letters, August 12) makes the very salient point that our national flag represents all Australians. Australia's constitution does the same. It is not there to be cherry picked at the whims of special interest groups; our constitution belongs to all Australians.
That horrible lazy American word "gotten" James Mahoney (Letters, August 11) can trace its origins to both Norse and Old English. The Oxford English Dictionary traces its use to the 14th century.
The words John and Ken dislike (Letters, August 12) are an indicator of our integration into the corporate "warfare state" which enforces our allies' global influence. That said, French fries have nothing in common with Aussie chips. They are two very different things.
The AWM put up statues of a dog and a donkey before a woman got one - and then it made the nurses pay for it.
