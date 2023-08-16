Arthur writes in support of the nuclear option: "Anthony Albanese has his heart in the right place but his priorities like those of many in government from both sides are wrong. Australia has to face the fact that the only way to become carbon neutral is to include nuclear power into the mix of wind, solar and pumped hydro. The demand for electricity will escalate as we switch to green energy and wind, solar and pumped hydro will not meet that demand. Covering the country with square kilometres of solar panels, erecting turbines on top of every hill and building kilometres of transmission lines is defacing our beautiful country. The sites of closed coal-fired power stations warrant consideration as suitable locations for nuclear power plants because the transmission lines and other infrastructure are already in place. It is time for a rethink on nuclear power stations in Australia."