Ashleigh Sykes doesn't know where to look.
Does she take in the 75,000 fans packed into Stadium Australia to watch the national women's soccer team? Or does she spend her time focused on the action on the pitch?
The Matildas World Cup semi-final against England will be the biggest moment in Australian soccer. For all the hype, the match will ultimately boil down to the 22 players on the field at Stadium Australia.
The Lionesses, the reigning European champions enter the contest slight favourites, despite what the English media will tell you.
The side boasts fire power up front, through the middle and in their backline, plus one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Mary Earps.
So where will the game be won and lost? These are the key match ups.
Having played 65 minutes in Saturday's quarter-final, Kerr is shaping to play a bigger role in the semi-final.
The striker has a knack for getting the ball past Earps and has tormented the keeper. Youtube videos have been made compiling goals Kerr has scored against her.
The list includes a goal in Australia's 2-0 victory over England in April.
While Kerr has always boasted natural talent, Sykes said she's elevated her game since joining Chelsea.
"A few years ago she struggled with consistency in front of goal," the Optus commentator said. "Now she's super clinical and doesn't need that many chances to find a goal.
"She's fast, reads teams well and finds a way to get in behind defensive lines. She's a bit unorthodox so defences don't know what she's going to do next."
Raso has emerged as a genuine star throughout the past few weeks, scoring three goals including two crucial strikes in the Matildas' must-win group game against Canada.
A midfielder with the speed to burn past most rivals and a carefree playing style, Raso has tormented opposition defences during the World Cup.
Led by Keira Walsh, England's midfield has proven tough to break down. While the Lionesses have been clinical, they are yet to encounter Raso's X-factor.
"She's one of the fastest people off the mark going around," Sykes said. "She hasn't been over-coached and relies on that a fair bit. She's confident and that can take you a long way in tournament football.
"We've shown if we can shut down Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh it will go a long way to shutting down the whole service into attack."
The Matildas right back has been in fine form all tournament but she faces a tough task shutting down the English striker.
Hemp scored the equaliser in Saturday's quarter-final victory and has proved threatening all tournament. Carpenter, however, never shies away from a challenge.
"It's a pretty big task isn't it," Sykes said. "She'll do well. She plays club football in France, she's a confident young lady and has the physical and mental attributes to succeed.
"She has a similar style of play to the English right back, Lucy Bronze. They're not directly against each other but it will be interesting to watch their impact."
