Similarly apparent is that despite claiming statehood, the authority is facing a crisis of legitimacy amongst Palestinians (a March poll found that "for the first time since the creation of the authority, a majority [of Palestinians] says that its dissolution or collapse serves the interest of the Palestinian people"). So too has the authority ceded control of many areas in the West Bank under its responsibility to armed gangs. Recognising a Palestinian state would solve none of these issues, but it would encourage the Palestinian Authority to continue exploiting Palestinians, knowing the international community will turn a blind eye.