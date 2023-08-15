The Canberra Times
'We're not done yet': Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold relishes high stakes World Cup clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
Mackenzie Arnold is confident the Matildas can win it all. Picture by Anna Warr
Mackenzie Arnold is confident the Matildas can win it all. Picture by Anna Warr

Tony Gustavsson takes a seat and jokes "we need a bigger room". If Mackenzie Arnold's pre-game press conference is standing room only, imagine the scenes when the Matildas goalkeeper strides onto the pitch with a spot in a World Cup final on the line.

