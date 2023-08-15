Tony Gustavsson takes a seat and jokes "we need a bigger room". If Mackenzie Arnold's pre-game press conference is standing room only, imagine the scenes when the Matildas goalkeeper strides onto the pitch with a spot in a World Cup final on the line.
Fair to say Arnold hasn't ever been in the spotlight quite like she has this week.
She has been tagged in photos of brick walls and fans are demanding Matildas goalkeeper jerseys be stocked this instant, just so they can fly off the shelves just as quickly.
Because the 29-year-old played a crucial role in a heart-stopping shootout and is now preparing to face England in a FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.
But if you fear the packed press conference rooms and the heaving grandstands might be too much for Arnold's gloves to handle, think twice.
"The last couple of days have been a pretty big whirlwind for me, probably the first time I've received attention like that," Arnold said.
"At the same time, I just tend to block it out because I know if I play like shit [on Wednesday] it could be a whole different attention on me. I know the good comes with the bad so I'm just trying to take it in my stride."
Gustavsson would soon walk out of that press conference mulling over his selections for the biggest game in Australian soccer history.
Sam Kerr appears closer to starting a game than she has all tournament after buzzing around training - at least for the 15 minutes media members were allowed to watch - on Tuesday.
Steph Catley trained with her right thigh heavily strapped but Gustavsson assures us she is fit to play while Kyah Simon is still waiting in the wings and remains a slim chance to feature.
Player availability is key, Gustavsson said. Good thing he has every player available. Just as important is consistency.
So Gustavsson now ponders how to pick a starting XI which gives the Matildas their best chance of starting as strong as possible, while finishing even stronger. What kind of game-changer does he need to close out the game? Does he plan for extra time or does he win it in 90 minutes? Oh, the pressure.
"I've said it from day one. We actually don't look at it as pressure," Gustavsson said. "We look at it as a privilege that so many people believe in this team."
The Lionesses proclaim they were below their best in a 2-0 loss to the Matildas in Brentford this past April. It stands as the only defeat in Sarina Wiegman's 37 matches as England coach.
But Arnold, who plays for Women's Super League club West Ham United, says her familiarity against English players could be a massive boost for the Matildas.
"I think that was a game I really gained a lot of confidence on. I bought into the fact I am quite familiar with how they play and their tendencies. That helped me a lot to settle the nerves. I play against them week in, week out. I think you can take a lot of confidence from that, for sure," Arnold said.
"The legacy we wanted to leave throughout this World Cup, to inspire the generation coming through, we've done more than that. I think we've done more than we thought we would accomplish.
"Obviously we're not done yet."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
