Times Past: August 16, 1994

On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on the end of an era for the Canberra Raiders with playing great Mal Meninga leaving the club.
A farewell party was held at the National Convention Centre where Meninga strolled in wearing a black suit and bow tie, relaxed, smiling broadly to all in the room.
The co-master of ceremonies, Paul Lyneham set the tone when he said that he would rather be there paying tribute to Mal than interviewing Bob Hawke about his book.
The Raiders' godfather Les McIntyre came on the big screen and spoke of the "marvellous man" - person and footballer, and TV man Ken Begg summed up by saying Mal had done what no politician could have done - "you have captured the hearts and minds of all the people".
Laurie Daly (another Raiders great) was of the opinion that Mal was the greatest ever to play the game; Ricky Stuart (then player and current Raiders coach) recalled how Mal had stuck his neck out and announced he was staying with the team when it ran into financial difficulties; and coach Tim Sheens pronounced him "one of the all-time greats".
Mal was intent on thanking people. "I have found satisfaction and friendship here, and a sense of belonging which makes me feel so proud," he said. "I will never forget what the community of Canberra did to help us stay in [the competition]."
For a fellow who kept a tight rein on his feelings, the tribute bash was emotional stuff and Mal said that he was both overawed and overwhelmed.
