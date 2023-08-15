With finals fast approaching, Jarrod Croker is fit and ready to fire for the Canberra Raiders.
In desperate need of a win against the Bulldogs, the veteran centre is cleared to play on Sunday having overcome a hamstring complaint.
After recently announcing his retirement at the end of this season, the 32-year-old is coming back with plenty to play for in the three remaining regular season games before finals.
"With Jarrod making that retirement decision, he'll want to make every game his best game now," coach Ricky Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"Jarrod's come back from a two-week lay-off so he'll be freshened up.
"Sometimes the emotion is more relief knowing you've made a decision, and it can be a great advantage knowing what the future holds.
"Knowing the bloke as I do, he'll want to play really well for the jumper and for his mates."
Croker's return sees youngster Ethan Strange relegated back to NSW Cup after making his debut in Melbourne, which Stuart said was a "tough initiation" because the Raiders "played so poorly".
Stuart has made two more changes, with hooker Tom Starling replacing Adrian Trevilyan on the bench, and outside-back James Schiller called up from NSW Cup to the interchange for just his third game this season and ninth NRL appearance.
Prop Pasami Saulo and Trevilyan will go back to reserve grade.
"Pasami has done a wonderful job, but he's gotten limited minutes and I've got to get him more game-conditioning, so if he does get called upon for NRL, he's going to have that match fitness," Stuart said.
"Adrian Trevelyan has done a really good job, but he will go back and get more minutes too.
"The last few weeks James has been really strong in NSW Cup and I like to reward players, and Tommy went back to reserve-grade with a very professional attitude.
"As an NRL player, no-one likes going back and Tommy went with the right attitude. He'll be better for it coming back into NRL now."
The rest of the team remain unchanged from last weekend.
The Raiders are in dire need of a spark after suffering a heavy, try-less defeat to the Storm in Melbourne which has left their top-four hopes hanging by a thread.
The fourth-placed Storm are now two points ahead of the Raiders and Sharks on 30 points, but Canberra, with the fourth-worst points differential in the competition of minus-120, have dropped to sixth on the ladder.
They only sit one point ahead of in-form Newcastle Knights, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys are also hot on their heels two points back, fighting to secure their finals berth.
Canterbury may be third-last on the NRL ladder but boast an intriguing side for their trip to Canberra.
Former Raider Ryan Sutton will return from injury to face his old team, while new recruit Liam Knight will make his Bulldogs debut.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner is back from injury on the bench with Kyle Flanagan, Luke Thompson and Tevita Pangai Junior, while Corey Waddell replaces suspended forward Jacob Preston.
Pangai Junior is reportedly set to walk away from the final year of his contract with the Bulldogs to pursue a boxing career, with this season to be his last in the NRL.
NRL - Round 25
Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs, Sunday 4.05pm
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. arrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney, 19. Matt Frawley. 20. Ethan Strange. 21. Brad Morkos. 22. Adrian Trevilyan
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.