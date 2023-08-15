The Canberra Times
Australian Climate Change Justice Party and Small Business ACT, to have registration cancelled

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 15 2023
The ACT's electoral commissioner will cancel the registrations of two political parties in the territory as neither party appears to have at least 100 members on the ACT's electoral role.

