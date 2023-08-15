The ACT's electoral commissioner will cancel the registrations of two political parties in the territory as neither party appears to have at least 100 members on the ACT's electoral role.
Damian Cantwell has proposed to cancel the registration for the Australian Climate Change Justice Party and Small Business Australian Capital Territory.
Mr Cantwell has invited people to provide written statements objecting to the proposed cancellations. This is required before the registration can be cancelled.
"Elections ACT has undertaken a review of each political party current registered for ACT elections," he said.
"Under the ACT's electoral act, a party must maintain at least 100 members who are ACT electors.
"The review of party membership has indicated that the Australian Climate Change Justice Party and Small Business Australian Capital Territory do not appear to comply with eligibility requirements."
The Australian Climate Change Justice had 11 candidates running across three seats in the 2020 ACT election. Small Business Australian Capital Territory did not run any candidates.
People who wish to provide an objection must do by August 28.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
