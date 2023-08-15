Yass Magpies product Elise Smith is set to fulfil her NRLW dream by making her long-awaited debut at the age of 30.
The second-rower was a standout in the Magpies' premiership-winning Katrina Fanning Shield season last year, and as a result was on the Raiders' NRLW radar.
She attended the regional women's skills clinic in Griffith in January and was then selected for the inaugural Katrina Fanning Shield Academy that ran for six weeks prior to the 2023 NRLW season.
Smith said she wished there were opportunities like that when she was younger, and was excited by what the Raiders' NRLW team could bring to the region's next generation of female footy players.
Coach Darrin Borthwick rewarded her performance with a spot on the Raiders' roster, and now she has been greenlit for her debut against Parramatta on Sunday in Canberra, three weeks after celebrating her 30th birthday.
Smith comes into the starting lineup, pushing Monalisa Soliola to the bench, and last week's debutant Alanna Dummett retains her place at centre.
NRLW - Round 5
Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels, Sunday 1.45pm at Canberra Stadium
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Alanna Dummett, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Elise Smith, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Monalisa Soliola. Reserves: 18. Petesa Lio, 19. Ahlivia Ingram, 20. Ella Ryan, 21. Jessica Gentle, 22. Tara Reinke
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.