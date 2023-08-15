As the Matildas gear up for their semi-final clash against England, a few lucky home owners could be flexing their sporting skills in their own backyard.
They're hard to come by, but a handful of homes in Canberra, and further afield, are equipped with their very own soccer pitches.
When it sold in 2021, 3 Capertee Place, Kaleen was marketed as having a large backyard that was the "perfect oasis for kids and pets to run around and enjoy".
At the rear of the home stood at soccer pitch with artificial turf and a set of goals.
The three-bedroom property sold at auction for $1.34 million, more than $300,000 over the guide price, CoreLogic records show.
A soccer pitch was one of the many inclusions of a family home at 47 Monkman Street, Chapman, which sold for $1.58 million in late 2020.
The pitch, again with artificial turf, sat at the front of the house, while a commercial waterslide was located in the backyard.
The ultimate at-home soccer pitch, however, can be found in the Southern Highlands, on a four-acre property just outside Bowral.
A builder's own home, 931 Range Road, Glenquarry, was listed for sale in August with a price guide of $7.5 million.
It features more of a soccer field than a backyard pitch, which is fully fenced and includes marked artificial turf.
The owner-builder had it installed for his three "soccer-mad" children, selling agent Dianna Reiche of McGrath Southern Highlands said.
On either side of the field are two houses. The main house features five bedrooms, large living spaces and an alfresco area, all finished with luxury appliances and fixtures.
"The house was built predominantly to capture the views," Ms Reiche said.
On the other side is The Barn, a two-bedroom home that is currently operated as an Airbnb. There's also a six-car shed on the property.
Ms Reiche said there had been strong interest in the property, mostly from Sydney buyers. One potential buyer was looking at it as a "weekender".
Elsewhere in Australia, a handful of homes with soccer pitches have changed hands in recent years.
A Mornington Peninsula mansion - with enough room to house the entire Matildas team, let alone one family - was on the market last year with an impressive list of features.
Alongside a luxury house, horse stables and an infinity pool, the 16-acre estate was complete with a tennis court and soccer field.
The home, located in Victoria's Red Hill South, sold in 2022 for $26 million.
Meanwhile a Sydney home owner opted for an indoor soccer field in their build.
The Earlwood home offered a "lifestyle paradise", according to its last listing, complete with a home cinema, resort-style pool with a swim-up bar and six-car basement garage.
Also in the basement was an indoor soccer field with netting and built-in goals.
The house sold for $4,005,000 in 2021.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
