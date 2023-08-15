Australians would be foolish to expect a major breakthrough on the national housing crisis at the national cabinet's Brisbane meeting on Wednesday.
This is one of the most complex, multi-faceted and difficult-to-resolve issues territory, state and federal governments have grappled with since the end of World War II.
It affects almost everybody - with the exception of those who have been able to pay off homes bought decades ago at prices that sound unbelievable today - in many different ways.
Recent home buyers, especially those who have borrowed to the hilt, are living with an almost unprecedented level of mortgage stress.
Existing tenants fear they will be hit with massive rent increases - or even eviction - at the end of their existing leases. Those on moderate and low incomes who must rent because they can't afford to buy can only look on while the laws of supply and demand make finding an affordable rental "mission impossible".
Rough sleepers and couch surfers, who were briefly in the federal government's sights during National Homeless Week last week, can take cold comfort from the "issues paper" on a national housing and homelessness plan launched by the Minister for Housing and Homelessness Julie Collins on Saturday.
The disabled, always low on the totem pole when it comes to specialist independent living options, can only hope the meeting between their representatives and the Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten on Tuesday eventually bears fruit. If past performance is indicative of future results they shouldn't be holding their collective breath.
While both sides of politics agree supply is a large part of the problem anybody who thinks that can be turned around in under a decade - or even longer - is on a different planet.
Supply is going backwards at a rate of knots. There is a lot of catching up to do before the gap even begins to close.
The shortage is going to get worse, not better, in the medium term. There has been a catastrophic decline in building approvals across the country in the past 18 months.
According to the Urban Development Institute of Australia greenfield development activity fell by almost 50 per cent in 2022. The decline was 70 per cent in the ACT, 54 per cent in Melbourne, and 30 per cent in Perth.
Go figure. We were building more new homes at the height of the pandemic.
READ MORE:
While the Prime Minister made much of his site visit to a Victorian social and affordable housing project comprising 445 homes in Melbourne on Tuesday this is just a drop in the ocean. So, too, are the 30,000 social and affordable homes the Housing Australia Future Fund would create over five years if only the Greens would get on board.
While the Greens could, and should, end that impasse on the basis something has to be better than nothing it could be years before the first of those homes are ready.
This is why national cabinet needs to fight this battle on as many fronts as possible.
This includes, as Cassandra Goldie and others have urged, adopting a more co-ordinated approach to renters' rights that addresses the power imbalance across all jurisdictions.
It also includes reviewing planning laws and regulations to ensure more uniformity and the removal of unnecessary red tape that acts as an impediment to development.
This should include a more aggressive approach to the nimbyism which often thwarts attempts to construct medium density housing in existing neighbourhoods.
Ms Goldie nailed it when she said "there's not one big thing, there are a range of things we need to do".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.