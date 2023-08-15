Gardening is big business in Australia, generating revenue upwards of 3.2 billion dollars per annum.
It also provides a wide variety of career opportunities with rewards that are not just financial.
The idea of personal enrichment ties into the theme of National Skills Week 2023 - 'What are you looking for?'
When it comes to work, most people seek not just job security but happiness and a chance to be part of a rewarding process.
According to passionate Queensland propagator Zoe Williams, gardening offers all this and more. Zoe obtained VET qualifications with a Certificate 2 in horticulture (from Look Now Training) and a Certificate 3 in production nursery (apprenticeship - through Australian Consolidated Training).
As the recipient of the Global Footprints Scholarship in horticulture and a member of the IPPS (International Plant Propagators Society Australian Region), she is gaining experience throughout gardens and propagation houses in Europe, including The Eden Project and The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
Zoe's story showcases the wealth of opportunities available within the ornamental gardening and horticulture industry.
"Working with plants makes me happy; I love all aspects of my job," Zoe said. "Everything from propagating, gardening, pruning, nurturing a plant and watching the babies grow."
The Australian Garden Council (AGC) is focused on supporting gardeners and growing the Australian industry and knowledge base. Channel 7 media personality Graham Ross AM VMM, from Better Homes and Gardens, is an AGC ambassador.
"Gardening continues to attract young men and women into lifelong careers with opportunities across sectors as diverse as plant propagation in nurseries and laboratories, native plant breeding, outdoor garden maintenance, topiary art, indoor plants, and floristry, with traineeships and apprenticeships waiting to be filled," he said. "There are career opportunities waiting for enthusiastic young people today in garden centres, landscapers, garden maintenance companies, parks departments, nurseries, indoor plant hire and garden designers - with experiences and qualifications to suit every level of interest."
AGC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japan Garden Society to share and nurture garden practices and culture into the future.
The MoU links to this year's National Skills Week theme by offering international opportunities, adventure, and building real connections.
"Work can sometimes just be transactional, but it can also be deeply enriching, rewarding, and can build life-long relationships - something we know people are wanting in their work," a spokesperson for AGC said.
"In linking with bodies such as the Japan Garden Society, the Australian Garden Council can help gardeners find that intangible extra special something that is more than the nine to five."
Graham knows this well. "I left school at 15, qualified at TAFE, obtained four certificates and two diplomas, worked in every area of gardening and horticulture, ended up teaching horticulture with a Dip Ed for 10 years, then did my HSC long before getting into gardening media," he said.
"I'm still learning 60 years later. It's the best industry, a lifelong career, and maybe one day I'll go to work."
