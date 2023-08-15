Australia A coach Jason Gilmore has urged his players to make the most of an opportunity to impress Wallabies coach Eddie Jones ahead of the World Cup.
While just six ACT Brumbies were selected for the World Cup, the side features prominently in the Australia A team. Seven ACT players have been named, a group headlined by outside backs Tom Wright and Corey Toole. Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, Pete Samu, Darcy Swain and Rhys van Nek have also been selected.
The squad will travel to France to take on Portugal in a warm up game before remaining in Europe to play for the Barbarians.
The tour is an integral part of Jones' World Cup plans as he prepares for the likely event of injuries within the Wallabies squad.
"This is a valuable opportunity for these players, playing on the doorstep of the Rugby World Cup, just days before it kicks off - however the most important thing for us will be to play well together as a team," Gilmore said.
"The rugby World Cup is a long tournament, and history suggests you rarely finish with the same squad that you begin with.
"The players are aware of the possibility that the Wallabies may need an injury replacement, and this is an opportunity for them to put themselves in the picture."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.