This debut novel is a coming-of-age story about belonging, alienation, and the exquisite pleasure and pain of girlhood. Girl is spending the spring at an artist's residency in Scotland, far from her home in Australia and her tight-knit Malaysian family. She is meant to be writing a post-colonial novel and working on a PhD on the poetry of Sylvia Plath. But she can't stop thinking about her upbringing and the stories of her parents and grandmother who raised her. How can she reconcile their dreams for her with her lived reality? And what if the story of becoming yourself is not about carving out a new identity but learning to understand the people who shaped you?