The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Lid on exports leaves nation with huge wine hangover

By Tim Dornin
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It will take years for Australian exporters to work through a glut of wine stock, a report shows. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
It will take years for Australian exporters to work through a glut of wine stock, a report shows. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Australia's glut of wine will continue for some years with more than 2.8 billion bottles in storage, a report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.