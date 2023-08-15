A sea of green and gold flooded Holy Family Primary School in Gowrie where die-hard fans of the Matildas kitted up for the World Cup semi-final.
Students pleaded with their teachers asking if they could come dressed in the Tillies colours if Australia made it into the finals. Although they were successful, after the nail-biting quarter-final finish on Saturday, the school couldn't wait any longer.
Along with the usual fan merchandise, students also showed up to school in wigs, tutus and face paint on Wednesday to celebrate Australia's winning streak into the semi-finals and cheer them on against England's Lionesses.
"I think it's so wonderful that we're supporting the Matildas, they've done so well," assistant principal Jane Hart said.
"It also goes to show what a great following our school has especially with soccer but also just the support we have for our Australian superstars. We wish them all the best."
The students have been practising their passes and trick shots, taking tips from what they've seen on television over the last four weeks.
Hayley Raso's performances in the tournament won nine-year-old soccer player Michael Jurjevic's heart.
"I like her because she scored lots of goals like me," he said.
Aniésse Driver, 10, loved prodigy player Mary Fowler for starting her World Cup journey at 16 years old.
"I really want [the Matildas] to go into the finals against Spain," she said.
READ MORE:
Year 6 student Ruby Selkirk had already been to four Matildas games at this year's FIFA World Cup. She cherishes the photo she got with skipper Sam Kerr, and a soccer ball with a few player's signatures also hangs in her room.
"I'm very excited to see them again," the 11 year old said.
Principal Kate Markcrow said Australia's success in the tournament inspired the kids and the school had soccer fever.
"We've got quite a few girls that really love soccer and we've got our year 2 boys futsal team heading up to Queensland to represent the school at the nationals in November," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.