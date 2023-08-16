The recent spicy opinion article from Steve Evans about the stiff upper lip attitude from some residents in the old inner south suburb of Yarralumla caused quite the stir!
The impenetrable area has shut down development after development for seemingly no other reason than they just don't want their place of living to change.
Are they wrong in that?
There was also some appreciation in the Coolio x Ian Warden "rap" piece with some admiring the creative lyrics.
Maria F writes: It must have been a slow news day, or is Steve vying for Ian Warden's mantle? In fact, the YRA and other stakeholder groups, including the Inner South Canberra Community Council which I lead, the National Trust, Pedal Power, SEE-Change, Geological Society, have worked productively in recent years with government and the developer for the Brickworks site. The development will be a Five Star Greenstar Community that will deliver 380 dwellings, adding over 30 percent to the existing number of dwellings in Yarralumla.
Ray A writes: More development in Yarralumla? Oh dear! More sweaty tradesmen in their garish hi viz, their horrendous pickups, noise at 7.30 in the morning, horrid trucks and machinery ... tiz the end of the world.
Tony E writes: Nothing compared to Wannabe Curtin Nimbys who think and act like they are Yarralumla except they are just Curtin.
Ipmge_h writes: When the YMCA wanted to make internal changes to their Sailing Club building - which had no visual or any other impact on anyone anywhere, Yarralumla residents managed to find reasons to obstruct this valued organisation harmlessly delivering a public and social good.
Clem J writes: I always understood that a feature of Canberra street names is that each thoroughfare has a unique name i.e. there are no two thoroughfares with the same name. I think it is a bit rich of Steve to treat this as nimbyism when all they appear to be doing is to continue the theme of one street etc one name. There is already a Turner Place, so it is appropriate for the developer to choose another unique name.
Sean B writes: The YRA does an excellent job advocating for and actively working in the local area to improve it for all. More local communities could do with a residents' association as effective and pro-active as the YRA.
Rahb M writes: Ian just didn't want to take all the credit.
Katrina T writes: OMG. It was going so well. You know Coolio has passed away? RIP
S D writes: The 'land' value is high because the people there have nice large blocks of land in a good location, and they don't want big high rise developments.
Helen J writes: Point taken. But to object to a hospice for the dying was surely going too far.
Cathy L writes: Fair enough but I think it was a bit selfish to object to a hospice and some of the other developments mentioned.
Where do you sit on the issue?
Share your thoughts in our letters section.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.