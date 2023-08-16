Clem J writes: I always understood that a feature of Canberra street names is that each thoroughfare has a unique name i.e. there are no two thoroughfares with the same name. I think it is a bit rich of Steve to treat this as nimbyism when all they appear to be doing is to continue the theme of one street etc one name. There is already a Turner Place, so it is appropriate for the developer to choose another unique name.

