The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberrans react to a hot take on the attitude of the 'elite' suburb of Yarralumla

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent spicy opinion article from Steve Evans about the stiff upper lip attitude from some residents in the old inner south suburb of Yarralumla caused quite the stir!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.