The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Time to swap 'nimby' culture with 'yimby' culture

By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:51am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Housing and rental reform were high on the agenda this week, as was the divisive term "nimby".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.