Time to swap 'nimby' culture with 'yimby' culture

Housing and rental reform were high on the agenda this week, as was the divisive term "nimby".
National Cabinet agreed to a new target this week to build 1.2 million new homes over five years, as well as a raft of measures to support renters.
It also agreed to a national planning reform blueprint that would promote medium- and high-density housing in "well-located areas".
The planning and rental reforms were widely welcomed by industry bodies, including the Real Estate Institute of Australia.
But REIA president Hayden Groves said for the planning reform to work, it would require "a farewelling of our 'nimby' culture to 'yimby' culture in this country".
It wasn't the first time the term made headlines this week, however, after this opinion piece on the nimbys of Yarralumla sparked strong reactions from readers.
With Matildas fever sweeping over the country, it wouldn't be a surprise to see soccer pitches cropping up across Aussie backyards.
A few soccer-mad home owners have already laid out the artificial turf, marked out the lines and installed goals.
The most impressive backyard soccer pitch we found this week lies on a four-acre property in the Southern Highlands.
The pitch was built for the owner's soccer-mad children and sits between a five-bedroom house and smaller two-bedroom guest house.
And it's for sale right now, if you happen to have a cool $7.5 million handy.
Auctions are proving strong in the lead up to spring, particularly for one seller whose home broke a suburb record last weekend.
The fully renovated Farrer house, complete with five bedrooms, immaculate gardens and a wine cellar, sold for $2.85 million.
Prior to the renovations, the house last sold in 2018 for $1,195,000, CoreLogic records show.
Among the property's most impressive features was the basement wine cellar, which leads into a wine tasting room with an electric fireplace.
Spring is shaping up to be a busy time for property sales, according to CoreLogic's Tim Lawless.
In an unusual trend, the number of new property listings across Canberra has risen ahead of the traditional spring selling season.
The volume of new properties hitting the market in the last four weeks was up 11 per cent on the volumes seen over the last five years.
Mr Lawless said listing trends will be a "critical factor to monitor" in the months ahead.
