A group of book lovers in Canberra have thrown their support behind a project to supply suitable books to the underground book club network in Afghanistan, where the new government has banned books for girls. Financial donations to provide access to books are invited: see worldliteracyfoundation.org.
August 26: At The Book Cow at 10.30am, Sami Bayly, who is trained in scientific illustration, will talk about the subject of illustration and run some art activities. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 26: At The Book Cow at 6pm is second meeting of the Rainbow Holstein Book Club, about queer books, with special guest sydney khoo, author of The Spider and Her Demons. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 27: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Lucky Number 11 by Jess Kitching. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, Fiona Crawford will discuss her book, The Matilda Effect, with former Matildas soccer star Grace Gill. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 30: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Monash University professors Melissa Castan and Lynette Russell will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on their new book, Time to Listen. An Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 30: At Muse at 6.30pm Ozlit Book Club will discuss Andre Dao's Anam. See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 4: Geoff's Poetry at Smiths at 7pm features Suzanne Edgar (Canberra) and Geoff Goodfellow (Adelaide). $10/$5. Bookings through smithsalternative.com.
September 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Sam Roggeveen will be in conversation with Rory Medcalf on his new book, The Echidna Strategy: Australia's Search for Power and Peace, which overturns the conventional wisdom about Australia's security. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 7: From 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host author Zoya Patel at Ginsights for a discussion of her 2023 novel Once a Stranger, which dives deep into family, tradition, loss and the challenge of feeling at home. Full range of Big River cocktails and no-alcohol beverages for sale alongside a signature cocktail in Zoya's honour. All welcome, bookings essential. Tickets $5 available here: bigriverdistilling.com.au/products/ginsights-author-event.
September 13: At 6pm in an ANU/ Canberra Times meet the author event, Leigh Sales will be in conversation with Brian Schmidt on her new book, Storytellers. Questions, Answers and the Craft of Journalism. Llewellyn Hall, ANU. Registrations: anu.edu.au/events.
September 19: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, 2023 NSW Young Woman of the Year, Chanel Contos, will be in conversation with Natassia Chrysanthos on Contos's new book, Consent Laid Bare: sex, entitlement and the distortion of desire. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 19: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Nawal El Saadawi's Woman at Point Zero (trans: Sharif Hetata). See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 27: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss J.R. Burgmann's Children of Tomorrow. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
