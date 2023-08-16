The Canberra Times
Canberra man to make release bid after disruptions grounded flight at Sydney Airport

By Kat Wong
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
A Canberra man who forced an international flight to return to Sydney due to alleged bomb threats will make a bid for release a day after he refused to appear in court.

