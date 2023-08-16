The Canberra Times
Doma Group shuts Lilotang but Ben Willis is working on something new

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:50am
The final service at Lilotang will be August 18. Picture by Matt Loxton
If you're a fan of the Japanese offerings at Lilotang you'd better get in quick because it's saying sayonara - final service will be August 19.

