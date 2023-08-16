If you're a fan of the Japanese offerings at Lilotang you'd better get in quick because it's saying sayonara - final service will be August 19.
The Doma Group, which has run Lilotang since 2020, said culinary director Ben Willis is working on an eastern Mediterranean-inspired menu for a new venue that is set to open in November.
Willis, formerly of Aubergine, was appointed Doma culinary director in April and opened his new restaurant, Louis, in June.
Luchetti Krelle, the award-winning Sydney-based architecture and interior firm responsible for the new Louis fitout, is also in charge of the new venue.
Lilotang, which was originally opened by Josiah Li's Chairman Group in 2014, was one of Canberra's most innovative eateries.
It stumbled a little during the pandemic, closing between April and November 2020, but reopened with a stylish new fitout and a revamped menu.
The move away from the Japanese menu is an interesting one, with the fine-dining Koto set to open where The Lobby used to be in the coming weeks.
And since Ottoman Cuisine closed in 2021, an "eastern Mediterranean" menu would also be welcome in the neighbourhood.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
