The parliamentary committee looking into the national capital has been dramatically disrupted by a large crash and rather unparliamentary shout.
The Secretary of the Department of Parliamentary Services Rob Stefanic had barely gotten through his opening statement on Wednesday to the Joint Standing Committee on the National Capital and External territories when the construction work at Parliament House got in the way.
Addressing the committee, chaired by Canberra MP Alicia Payne, Mr Stefanic was updating how the tour bookings for Parliament House had moved online.
There was then a crash of metal.
This was quickly followed by a one word shout of surprise and frustration.
After a quick pause, Mr Stefanic tried to continue, but there was again a crash. With the camera on him, the secretary smiled.
Ms Payne indicated a short suspension was needed, while broadcast staff said they could not hear anything.
Before a suspension was called, Mr Stefanic said he was going to give Parliament House's "property people" a call.
Turns out there is construction work going on nearby in the building.
The committee which is hearing from national institutions on Wednesday resumed a short time later.
With a smile, Ms Payne quickly declared the construction matter had been "sorted out" and apologised.
However, Mr Stefanic said he thought it was he who should be apologising for the disruption.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
