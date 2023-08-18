Cushing's syndrome is a relatively common condition that I see in middle-aged to older dogs.
It is most common in smaller white fluffy breeds like the bichon frise and Maltese terrier, but occurs in other breeds, including larger breeds.
Often mistakenly referred to as Cushion's, Cushing's syndrome is named after the pioneering American neurosurgeon Harvey Cushing, who discovered the link between particular symptoms in people and a type of pituitary tumour. It also occurs in dogs.
Cushing's syndrome results from the overproduction of cortisol, a natural steroid found within the body.
The technical name for the condition is hyperadrenocortism, which may indicate why most people (veterinarians included) usually shorten it to Cushing's.
Normally, cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands, located adjacent to the kidneys.
The adrenal glands produce cortisol when instructed by the pituitary gland, which sends a hormone (adrenocorticotropic hormone or ACTH) via the blood stream.
Around 80-85 per cent of dogs with Cushing's syndrome have a small, benign tumour (called a microadenoma) of the pituitary gland, which causes it to send more ACTH to the adrenals, causing them to make an excess of cortisol.
The remaining 15-20 per cent of dogs with Cushing's syndrome have a tumour in one or both adrenal glands.
Over time, excess cortisol production leads to signs of Cushing's syndrome in dogs. Dogs can also develop the syndrome from long term steroid medication.
The most common signs of Cushing's syndrome in dogs are increased water consumption (polydipsia), increased urination (polyuria) and increased appetite (polyphagia).
Affected dogs can develop urinary tract infections, so may have discoloured urine, strain when urinating, or urinate indoors when they don't usually.
These dogs tend to pant a lot, even without exercise, and may appear anxious. They can develop thin, papery skin which is more prone to infections.
Their coat may change in both colour and texture, and they may experience loss of fur, especially around the trunk and tail.
Affected dogs may develop an enlarged abdomen or pot-bellied appearance.
Diagnosing Cushing's syndrome, and working out whether the problem is with the pituitary gland or the adrenal glands, requires multiple tests. This can include serial blood tests, urine tests - often to diagnose or rule out diseases that can cause similar signs, including urinary tract infections and other hormonal diseases like diabetes mellitus.
Imaging may be performed, and this can include abdominal ultrasound and even computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Treatment depends on whether the primary cause of disease is pituitary or adrenal.
The most common form of treatment for pituitary-dependent Cushing's syndrome is medication that reduces cortisol production by the adrenal glands.
Because cortisol is important, it is critical to ensure the dosage of medication is correct.
This means that dogs with Cushing's should have regular blood tests to ensure that their disease is adequately controlled.
If the dose is too low, these dogs won't enjoy the full benefit of treatment. If it is too high, they won't produce enough cortisol (hypoadrenocorticism). This requires urgent treatment.
Alternatively, some specialist surgeons perform surgery to remove pituitary tumours.
Depending on the nature of adrenal tumours, and whether they are attached to or invading nearby structures (eg. major blood vessels), surgery may be the best option.
However, dogs that are not good candidates for surgery or have invasive adrenal tumours are treated with medication.
Dogs with Cushing's syndrome can enjoy excellent quality of life, but this does require ongoing vet visits and medication.
