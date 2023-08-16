A man accused of shooting a car that was carrying a child remains behind bars after claims of "hardship" to his sick grandmother were not enough for a court to hear his bid for freedom.
Chris James Payne, 36, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He faces single charges of discharging loaded arms at a person and unauthorised possession of a firearm.
Payne also pleaded not guilty to a fresh charge of failing to comply with an order made by a magistrate.
This relates to allegedly failing to provide police access to an electronic device and is said to have occurred on July 7 while he was on remand.
Due to the fresh charge, Legal Aid lawyer Ellie Wallis was required to prove there were special or exceptional circumstances that favoured Payne being granted bail on Wednesday.
Ms Wallis argued there were four reasons Payne's latest application met this threshold.
Firstly, he had secured accommodation through Argyle Housing if released from custody.
Also, multiple requests from Payne to see a psychologist or psychiatrist while in jail had been denied.
Ms Wallis said Payne needed treatment for depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and ADHD and this would be available in the community.
Thirdly, Payne had been assessed for residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
Lastly, the 36-year-old was unable to support his sick grandmother while in jail which "caused significant hardship", Ms Wallis said.
Payne was ultimately denied bail, with magistrate Ian Temby stating he could not be satisfied the circumstances were special or exceptional
In court documents, police say the alleged victim went to a Turner unit in the early hours of May 26 to sort out the sale of a motorcycle.
He had arranged to meet a man known as "Chilli", who was also going to help him settle a feud with Payne.
While "Chilli" was in the bathroom, the alleged victim went outside to his car.
According to police, he saw three people emerge from behind some bushes and come towards him.
One of them, alleged to be Payne, was holding a .22 calibre rifle.
The alleged victim claims he reacted by telling his partner, who had got out of the car to tend to their infant son, to get back into the Mazda.
The woman rushed back into the car, according to police, who say the alleged victim hopped into the driver's seat and took off.
As they fled, Payne is said to have raised the rifle and fired it at the alleged victim.
The bullet ricocheted off the car, police say, causing the alleged victim to duck and drive into a gutter, which popped a tyre.
Payne is set to appear in court again on August 30.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
