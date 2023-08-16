The Canberra Times
Chris Payne faces new charge in court for allegedly shooting car

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 17 2023 - 5:30am
Chris Payne, who allegedly shot a car in Turner. Picture Facebook
A man accused of shooting a car that was carrying a child remains behind bars after claims of "hardship" to his sick grandmother were not enough for a court to hear his bid for freedom.

