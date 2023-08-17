This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Surely not, I thought, approaching the sad cluster of tents under a Moreton Bay fig in a Sydney Harbour park yesterday.
Lined up across the water were the glittering superyachts of the obscenely wealthy. Gin palaces that sit idle for most of the year, mothballed until their owners can indulge in a few lazy days at sea, away from their penthouses and mansions and sprawling country piles.
If this was a new homeless encampment, the irony was blistering. But it wasn't. I approached a bloke in the midst of the tents, who told me it was TV set that was being dismantled. "But if you need somewhere to stay, you can have one," he joked, "for $900 a week." He didn't know what TV show the set was for but the irony of the location wasn't lost on him.
Having dropped the idea of devoting precious national cabinet time to a public holiday if the Matildas won the FIFA Women's World Cup - wasn't that a spectacular failure by the PM to read the room? - the focus was instead firmly on housing and renters' rights. Where it should have been all along.
With the Greens holding up the Housing Australia Future Fund in the Senate, the departing Reserve Bank chief Philip Lowe warning against imposing rent controls which could make matters worse and capital city rents continuing to rise at more than 10 per cent a year, there's no breakthrough solution in the wings.
Even agreeing to cut red tape and streamline development approvals won't result in homes suddenly appearing on the ground. Across Australia, there's been a record slump in building approvals - the worst in over a decade - as rising costs and shortage of tradies makes investing in new dwellings an unappetising prospect.
On August 1, the day Dr Lowe and the RBA board kept interest rates on hold, the Urban Development Institute of Australia's national president released a grim statement: "Interest rates and rising costs have had an overwhelming impact on these dismal housing figures and the announcement today by the Reserve Bank to keep the finger on the pause button as interest rates bite hard into Australians' finances, is a sensible decision, particularly as owner-occupier lending is down 20 per cent, and investor lending is down 15 per cent since last June."
The Greens point man on housing, Max Chandler-Mather, might think he's making political capital by insisting on rent freezes and greater federal investment in social housing but polling tells a different story. First, most Australians don't want an early election triggered by blocking the Housing Australian Future Fund in the Senate. Second, the disruptive housing bluster by the Greens had not resulted in increased support for the party. All the obstruction has done is delay the federal government's baby step towards addressing the housing crisis.
And the core premise of the Greens' argument, that rent controls will ease the housing crisis, have not been borne out in the US, where controls were introduced in the 1920s in big cities such as New York. In New York the pool of rent-controlled dwellings reached its zenith of one million in the 1950s but there are now less than 22,000. Rents for people in the uncontrolled market meanwhile have soared beyond the reach of most people. There is growing evidence that imposing caps and freezes on rents ultimately turns away investors, leading to more housing undersupply.
But even if the brinkmanship ends, and the Greens back down and wave the government's legislation through the Senate, the working homeless encampments that have sprung up in our cities and towns won't disappear any time soon. Record migration - needed for a skilled workforce to design and build those homes we so desperately need - will keep rents surging. It's a nasty Catch-22.
Decades of neglect and retreat from coherent housing policy cannot be overcome by one meeting of the national cabinet. But it's a first step.
If it's any consolation, at least this latest gathering of our first ministers had its eye on the right ball, not the one on the football pitch. Let's hope they stay focused.
- Reparations to First Nations Australians would "send the country" broke, independent senator Lidia Thorpe claimed during a National Press Club address on Wednesday. Senator Thorpe has been an outspoken critic of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, instead calling for a treaty, which she touted as an "end to the war that was declared on us when the ships arrived".
- For the first time since it began hiking interest rates more than a year ago, the Reserve Bank of Australia is sounding like rates might be on hold for a while. Gone is the warning that "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required". In its stead, the RBA in its latest board minutes is more equivocal, talking of "whether or not a further increase in interest rates is required".
- Households risk "debt or disconnection" as complaints over high household energy bills leap almost 90 per cent in NSW. The national consumer watchdog has warned it is "closely watching" the retailers while the NSW energy ombudsman was swamped with 2186 individual complaints in July alone - up 500 from the previous month.
THEY SAID IT: "New York City is a great monument to the power of money and greed ... a race for rent." - Frank Lloyd Wright
YOU SAID IT: The verdict is in: not one of you (and there were many) support the PM's idea of a Matildas public holiday.
Ian writes: "It's a stupid idea. Too much disruption to too many people at short notice. As well as employers, workers, such as parents, will have to quickly reorganise their lives. I doubt that many people actually want it, or would even take it. Many will just go to work anyway, if they can, because it'll be easier in the long run. And like yourself, it annoys me to see politicians wandering around sports events, trying to get themselves in the way of a camera lens. Sporting events should be times when we don't have to think about politics or politicians. Dutton's alternative, surprisingly for him, is a better idea, which I hope wasn't dependent on a tournament win."
"I too have found myself captivated by the Matildas' rise to fame," writes Marguerite. "The pure skill and enthusiasm of the players is exciting to watch. But I don't need a public holiday to celebrate. Whatever the outcome the Matildas have given us all a new burst of national pride."
Elaine writes: "Politicians are voted in to govern the country for all Australians. Sport is great for building discipline and team building and I'm proud of our success, but I doubt a populist public holiday will gain the goodwill that shelter from the elements would engender."
"I know this will most likely not be published," writes Sandra. "I do not, did not watch the soccer. All sorts of minority groups are offended by hate speech, or unintended remarks that sting. I am becoming offended by the term 'all of Australia is watching.' No, not everyone is watching. No, we don't need a public holiday. It is great that the Matildas have come this far. I will not be a sheep and follow mindlessly because we are told too."
Allan writes: "Following his mishandling of the Voice referendum, Albo has thrown another divisive hand grenade into the national conversation. So those like me who oppose a public holiday for a Matildas win are derided as spoilsports and grinches. A holiday would cost the economy billions of dollars with particular impact on our already under siege small business operators."
"I'd say the PM's shot at gilt may become an own goal," writes Bede.
Terry writes: "No public holiday. I have worked in small business most of my life. I'm now retired but reorganising for a public holiday isn't easy. This public holiday idea is just a politician's way of jumping on the bandwagon with no gain for small business owners. How about a politician-free parade for this wonderful team?"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
