Matildas captain Sam Kerr had the entire nation on their feet with one of the best strikes of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday night.
Trailing 1-0 in the second half against England in their must-win semi-final, the Matildas needed a quick response to keep their World Cup dreams alive.
Enter Sam Kerr, who showed her right calf had no issue at all when she launched a thunderbolt past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.
But England hit back almost immediately, Lauren Hemp scoring just minutes later to snatch back the lead. Australia trailed 2-1 with 10 minutes left as they scrambled to keep their World Cup dream alive.
Kerr's vicious shot led to deafening cheers from the nearly 80,000 in attendance at Stadium Australia, and left commentators in awe.
"Sam Kerr! It just had to be," Seven commentator David Basheer said.
"World Cup goal number six.
"That is a howitzer from Sam Kerr. No-one was stopping that.
"Only the 15th goal scored from outside the penalty area at this World Cup."
Former Matilda and co-commentator Grace Gill described it as a "world-class strike".
A day earlier an image of Kerr's troublesome calf strapped with an ice pack had some experts concerned.
But Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said all players were fit and available for selection in the match that will determine which side faces Spain in the Women's World Cup final.
And sure enough, Kerr was able to start for the first time in the tournament.
A few hours before the England clash that Kerr also learned some good news.
The 29-year-old was nominated for a major award for her club role at Chelsea in the Women's Super League.
Kerr is one of six players up for the Professional Footballers' Association's Players' Player of the Year, along with Lionesses rival Rachel Daly.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
