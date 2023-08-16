We dug up the other vines around the house because even though kiwis provide excellent summer shade, and the large cream white flowers in late spring are a delight, those same flowers drop onto the paving and become a slippery sludge, dangerous for anyone wandering there, and the leaves fall into every crevice, drain and gutter around the house, refusing to decay and being what my husband called "a (censored) nuisance". Our remaining kiwi vines now grow at the far end of the orchard, where their leaves and blossom can stay on the ground to help mulch them, and where they are staked low enough to prune them and pick their fruit in winter.