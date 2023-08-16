The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French: Kiwis - this cultivated fruit needs a heathy sex life

Jackie French
By Jackie French
Updated August 17 2023 - 6:10am, first published August 16 2023 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiwis were one of the first fruits I ever planted, as shade for the pergola outside our front door. Picture Shutterstock
Kiwis were one of the first fruits I ever planted, as shade for the pergola outside our front door. Picture Shutterstock

Here is a moral dilemma for all you ethicists: if you receive a parcel of plants containing a male and female kiwifruit, but with no invoice or sender on the label ... and then remember you didn't order any kiwi fruit this year, what do you do?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.