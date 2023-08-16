On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported a much-needed, highly anticipated organ transplant for one of the city's oldest residents.
While the followers at St John's would be singing from the same hymn sheet, it was reported a new organ was to be installed to accompany the faithful flock's singing.
The organ which had been in situ had been making joyful noises since 1933 and it had played its last tune in St John's church. It was set to be sold and removed. The purchaser was in charge of dismantling the old organ and getting it out of the church by mid-November 1979.
The new replacement, that would be built in the gallery of the church, would be making lovely tunes by the middle of 1980.
The rector of St John's, the Reverend Owen Dowling, said that the old organ would probably go to another church or a museum. He thought it would be unlikely to be sold for scrap.
The Reverend Dowling, a musical man, was excitedly anticipating the arrival of the new instrument. He described the man who was tasked with building it, Ronald Sharp, as a "genius". The Reverend Dowling described the outgoing organ as "a very ordinary, indifferent sort of an object" and as "a hack, with no particular character".
The new organ was to be a mechanical contraption with a far greater life-expectancy than the all-electric organ that was replacing. It was anticipated that it would make a more pleasing sound than the "hack". At $70,000, it ought to sound more than pleasing.
The organist, Hugh Bartholomew, had been playing in the church for 30 years had a different view of the old organ. "I love the old organ and I can play it with my eyes shut", he said and then gave a short, enchanting recital. He also played Rock of Ages on request showing the versatility of the instrument leaving those who heard it feeling somewhat inspired.
The removal of the organ would also be coinciding with his retirement. Mr Bartholomew said he understood the reasons for replacing the ageing organ but it was tinged with sadness.
After listening to him play the organ, it seemed a shame to remove the sweet-sounding contraption but one church's loss would be another church's gain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.