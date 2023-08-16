The Canberra Times
Fraudulent scare campaigns are nothing new in Australian politics

By Letters to the Editor
August 17 2023 - 5:30am
In the 1950s it was the "reds under the beds". After Mabo John Howard warned of a nationwide "land grab" by Indigenous Australians.

