In the 1950s it was the "reds under the beds". After Mabo John Howard warned of a nationwide "land grab" by Indigenous Australians.
And now the "no" campaign is in the running for first prize when it comes to panicking the country.
"No" campaigners say if the "yes" case gets up Australia will be divided along race lines and that non-indigenous people will become second-class citizens.
"Dutton's doubters" also claim the Voice is legally risky and potentially very costly.
The referendum is on a very simple question: "[There is] A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
It does not mention a treaty or Makarrata commission.
These matters will be discussed and debated by the Parliament.
Peter Dutton has said he does support a community and regional voices but only if they are legislated.
Indigenous Australians need the Voice to be in the constitution however because they have been betrayed by government's shutting down representative organisations on several previous occasions.
ATSIC is the most high profile example.
What First Nations' people want is a seat at the table.
It's widely recognised we get better and less costly results when all the stakeholders sit down together to talk.
That's what Peter Dutton aims for in his own party room discussions.
Why does he find it so hard to understand Indigenous Australians want the same right?
It's called inclusion and democracy.
The only attractive items on City Hill are the happy rabbits.
With the contentious route for the eventual tram to Woden so many lanes are perpetually closed off that it's a joy to be reminded there remains some liveliness in our "bush capital".
Now that most of our kangaroos have been culled yet again, it's appalling to witness the neglect.
As to that tram, why did so much closure become necessary so early in the second stage of this seemingly endless project?
With the costing still not revealed and a territory election next year, was this yet again a ploy to force us to allow this to proceed?
Dream on Andrew Barr, Shane Rattenbury and et al; the ratepayers of Canberra have had enough!
I define militaristic thinking as that which regards preparation for war as a necessary function of government and as a way of preventing war, or defeat in a war.
The populist truism that if you want peace you must prepare for war has assumed the status of a self-evident proposition.
Unfortunately when this view is shared by mutually hostile nations it leads to an arms race which, in turn, leads to war.
The widespread acceptance of this flawed and a priori mantra closes the door to alternative hypotheses and actions which could promote peace, co-operation and co-existence.
Militarism also inevitably gives Eisenhower's "military industrial complex" an incentive to incubate hostility and conflict.
War, and the preparation for war, is its raison d'etre.
I propose the establishment of a "ministry for peace" or like minded body within government to counterbalance the hawks and their militaristic jingoism.
Unless we do something like this we are just sleep walking into the next war.
While some may argue the Department of Foreign Affairs performs such a function I don't think that is necessarily the case at all.
Rabbits are cute and soft. That's why some people say "don't eradicate them" even when they become pests.
In the ACT they are eating out the remnant native grasslands on which many endangered species depend.
Those who are against controlling animal pest species should remember the rabbit plagues of the 19th and 20th centuries before the introduction of myxomatoses.
We eliminate plants we regard as weeds.
Rabbits are an exotic species in Australia, as are 96 per cent of us humans.
I feel sorry for Doug Hurst (Letters, August 15) as he believes that football (soccer) is a boring game compared to league, union and the AFL.
Football is a game of skill, not brawn.
Players are not allowed to use their hands to control the ball and hard physical contact is penalised.
Scoring is also much more difficult than in any of the other codes, hence the small scores.
If Doug prefers the "biff " to skill that's his prerogative. However it does not necessarily mean that football is boring in comparison to the more violent codes .
In the AFL we have a risible situation where a "consolation" point is awarded for missing the target by a small margin.
In rugby league and rugby union scrums are a sick joke as they have become one-sided and therefore meaningless.
Doug deservedly congratulates the Matilda goalkeeper for a superb performance.
But he omitted to mention she also nearly cost the Matildas the game by failing to convert in the penalty shootout.
Viva the world game.
With all the wattle in bloom around the city at the moment, a drive past the Arboretum raised an opportunity so far not taken.
Why not plant an avenue of our national floral emblem - acacia pycnantha, the golden wattle - along Forest Drive from the Parkway to the Visitors' Centre?
Unlike a lot of acacias the golden wattle can grow into a substantial and long lasting tree; there's a great example in the Botanic Gardens.
I reckon it would be spectacular.
I suspected this is because he is between gigs at present.
Meanwhile Scott Morrison is patiently waiting for a well-resourced benefactor.
Although the office of PM is very demanding - and beyond the reach of most of us - there seems to be general agreement their tenures were not so good.
On the question of who was the better, perhaps an Abbott style three-word response would be the best answer: "I don't know".
I can save Gerard Barrett a trip to Paris to find out how people cross the roundabout (Place Charles de Gaulle) to reach the Arc de Triomphe.
On the corner of the Northern side of the Avenue de Champs-Élysées and Place Charles de Gaulle there is a pedestrian underpass providing safe and easy access to the Arc de Triomphe.
I have seen people try to cross at ground level much to the disapproval of the gendarmes.
I have often observed the traffic on Place Charles de Gaulle with no lane markings but up to seven cars wide travelling quite quickly by our standards and wondered how Australian drivers would cope.
Badly I expect.
French drivers seem to manage quite easily. European driving standards are much better than our own.
It is a pity that Doug Hurst (Letters, August 15) does not appreciate the magic of the world game.
Like his precious AFL, "thugby league" and thugby union" are just that. Head and spinal injuries, detached retinas and major joint injuries are commonplace. A recent study showed increased rates of dementia from all the head knocks.
With more women playing these games such problems are likely to increase exponentially, all adding significant amounts to the health budget.
For me, there is only one football. And it is called "football", not soccer.
As a Vietnam veteran (US 7th Fleet, 1966-69) I was disappointed to learn of the lack of respect, and the often thinly veiled contempt, shown by some members of the RSL to those returning from Vietnam.
These sentiments were grossly misplaced. The real contemptibles were the politicians in the US and Australia who sent us to Vietnam in the first place.
Since then, politicians from both sides of politics in both countries have again draped themselves in their respective flags and sent kids off to unnecessary conflicts. When will they ever learn?
If I wasn't convinced before that Mark Kenny lives in another universe, I definitely am now ("The lasting question of leadership", August 13). Mr Kenny, surely you realise that using the term "eminence" in the same sentence as "Kevin Rudd" is a contradiction in terms.
Rod Matthews (Letters, August 15) asks "if we originally all came out of Africa, why don't we all look like Africans?" In case this is a serious question and not a rather weak joke, I ask "is Mr Matthews not aware of the process of evolution?"
In booking flights for my overseas family by phone in order to use points it took three calls and much waiting to get the names of two of the family members spelt correctly by Qantas staff. Accurate spelling of passenger names is a critical feature of flight bookings in this time of heightened security. A big fail.
"Having your cake and eating it" suggests one can enjoy the benefits of an experience while not paying any of the costs. I can't think of a more inappropriate metaphor A C Garnet (Letters, August 13) could have used to describe Brittany Higgins' situation. It's no wonder so many women don't report or prosecute instances of alleged sexual assault.
I saw a sign on a car "I love NDIS". I certainly do not. It is discriminatory. My wife has major disabilities but is not eligible for NDIS support because she is too old. But we are expected to pay taxes to help support this discrimination.
As presidents of the Confederate States of America go, Donald Trump is starting to make Jefferson Davis look good by comparison.
I hear Scott Morrison has asked Donald Trump to write the forward to his forthcoming publication Hubris, Self Pity And The Art of False News: a Guide Book.
Who the hell thought of a Parkes Way tunnel? Frank Spencer? Frank Abagnale? Pocock's pipedream is simply impractical, irresponsible and impossible.
Eric Zurcher (Letters, August 4) seem to think that restricting immigration will solve our housing crisis. Many of Canberra's builders are immigrants. Without them, and the skills they bring with them, who would build our houses?
Jack Kershaw (Letters, August 13) says burying Parkes Way would result in "a jaw-breaking gash in the landscape, with multiple parallel ramps, traffic lights, right on the Parliament House-City Hill vista axis". Some might consider that an excellent description of the Parkes Way status quo.
