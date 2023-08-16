He's done it once. Can Jarrod Croker do it again? Can he resurrect the Canberra Raiders' spluttering season?
He's got the right initials for that kind of thing at the very least. But he's also got form in that department.
It's something that wasn't lost on Raiders star Hudson Young in the lead-up to their must-win clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders were struggling in second last on the NRL ladder after the first five rounds of the season before Croker was recalled to the team.
His inclusion in round five against the Brisbane Broncos helped spark the stuttering Green Machine into life as they went on a five-game winning streak.
They climbed as high as fourth after round 20, but have slipped back down to sixth over a hit-and-miss past month that's included a 48-2 drubbing by the Melbourne Storm, losses to Newcastle and the New Zealand Warriors, and a narrow win over the Wests Tigers.
While they're only one win outside of the top four - and theoretically still have a shot at earning themselves a double chance come finals - they're also only one loss from dropping out of the top eight due to their poor points differential (-120).
The Storm and Tigers games were without Croker, who was out with a minor hamstring injury.
He's come back into the centres on the Raiders left edge - alongside Young and five-eighth Jack Wighton.
Croker announced he'll retire at the end of the season in the wake of the Raiders' heavy Storm loss, with the next three weeks potentially his final three regular-season games.
Young said Croker's leadership from his 305 NRL games and 15 seasons would be crucial as the sixth-placed Raiders look to lock in their top-eight berth.
Following the Bulldogs they face tough clashes against the second-placed Broncos (h) and away to Cronulla (fifth).
"We've seen the difference he made at the start of the year when he came back into the side," Young said.
"His leadership and his experience is second to none.
"He's had two weeks off and got over any niggles and that. Hopefully he comes back in flying."
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty said it wasn't so much playing for Croker to send him out on a high, but more about focussing on beating the Bulldogs to help claim a home final.
That way they could ensure Croker's final home game at Canberra Stadium wasn't during the regular season.
Fogarty was unsure what outside back James Schiller's role off the bench would be, but he could be there to provide cover for Croker in his return from a hamstring injury.
"I probably wouldn't say that. 'Toots' is someone that gives us confidence," Fogarty said.
"He goes about his work, he's very quiet, but he instills a lot of confidence in myself and the other young boys.
"He's played footy for a long time and he knows how to get the boys up.
"It's just another game for us and hopefully we can win this weekend, stay in the finals and get a home semi, and make sure he's not having a last home game in a regular-season game."
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney, 19. Matt Frawley. 20. Ethan Strange. 21. Brad Morkos. 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo, 2. Blake Wilson, 3. Jacob Kiraz, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Max King, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Liam Knight, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Corey Waddell, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Kyle Flanagan, 15. Luke Thompson, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 17. Tevita Pangai Junior. Reserves: 19. Harrison Edwards, 20. Kurtis Morrin, 21. Jayden Okunbor, 22. Hayze Perham, 23. Reece Hoffman.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
