Get your postmodern pop-jazz groove on this August

New York City's pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to Australia, this August and September. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Twenty3 Group.

Have you dreamed of experiencing New York City's pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox live?



Well, dream no longer because this winter New York City's pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to Australia, and you can experience the fascinating show at Anita's Theatre.



Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing 'today's hits yesterday', on an unforgettable 11- date run throughout August and September.



The sensational concert tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognised hits of our modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern.



It's the chance to experience the enchanting art of this musical time machine that will be landing in Wollongong this August, taking the audience on an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras.



Postmodern Jukebox was founded in Astoria by New York based pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011. Last year, the jazz sensation was enjoyed country wide with sold-out crowds.



This is the seventh Australian tour since they first came here in 2015. The show also regularly tours North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



Now it's time for its return to the theatre in the local town Thirroul. Founder Scott Bradlee says there is nothing quite like the Postmodern Jukebox.



"Times change and trends come and go, but - like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E - the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age.



"Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a Tik Tok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music," he said.



The captivating 11-date tour will kick off in Brisbane on Friday August 25, and then make stops in Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Newcastle, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong and Adelaide, before winding up in Perth on September 7.



Postmodern Jukebox is not just what you'll see, but also what you'll hear and feel.



"Music has served such a valuable function of inspiring us and reminding us of our shared humanity throughout history, and there's simply no substitute for gathering together to experience such a powerful force live," Scott said.



The concert is just one of many reasons to visit this popular theatre just 20 minutes from Wollongong, located in the heart of Thirroul. Anita's Theatre is inviting visitors to embrace the evening with plenty of food and beverages to enjoy as the creativity of Postmodern Jukebox lights up the stage.



As always with Postmodern Jukebox's outstanding live performances, Life In The Past Lane will feature an ensemble filled to the brim with some of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers.



Surprise special guests often join the core line-up, ensuring each concert experience is tremendously incomparable - making for an electrifying live music experience, of this and any other time period.

