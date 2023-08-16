In an unusual trend, the number of new property listings across Canberra has risen ahead of the traditional "selling season".
The volume of new properties hitting the market in the last four weeks was up 11 per cent on the volumes seen over the last five years.
Property firm CoreLogic released the figures in the lead up to spring, which traditionally brings a boost of new properties for sale.
CoreLogic Asia Pacific research director Tim Lawless said the pre-season rise in listings across Australia was in contrast to the slump in seller activity usually seen throughout the colder months.
But the uplift was generally from a low base, he said.
Based on the pre-COVID decade average, the flow of new listings to the ACT market has previously fallen by 12.4 per cent from autumn to winter before rising by an average 22.1 per cent from winter to spring.
In comparison, the 2023 winter period to date has seen new property listings rise by 14.4 per cent.
It's a similar story across the board, with new national listings rising 13.2 per cent through this year's winter season to date.
The "counter-seasonal lift" in seller activity could likely be attributed to the increase in housing values across most regions since March, as well as historically low overall supply, Mr Lawless said.
He said there was "a positive correlation between rising housing values and a lift in new listings".
"Anecdotally, we may also be seeing more home owners needing to sell amid a peak in the 'fixed rate cliff', elevated interest rates and high cost-of-living pressures," Mr Lawless said.
Data had shown a historically small portion of borrowers were behind on mortgage repayments, but that could worsen through the second half of the year, he said.
Mr Lawless said listing trends will be a "critical factor to monitor" in the months ahead.
"The spring season is shaping up to be a busy one, making up for the relatively sedate spring and early summer selling season last year," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
