The Canberra Chill has bolstered its roster by luring a dual Olympian to the capital ahead of the Hockey One season.
India international Rupinder Pal Singh will play for the Chill this season, boosting the team's chances of chasing a breakthrough title and adding crucial experience to the roster.
Singh has scored 110 goals in his 223 games for India since making his debut in 2010. Now 32, and with two Olympic Games and two Commonwealth Games campaigns to his name, Singh will test himself in the premier Australian competition.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
He brings with him 700,000 followers on social media and the Chill are also hoping his off-field following translates to Canberra recognition.
"The Canberra Chill acquiring someone of Rupinder's resume and calibre opens not only a door for new audiences, but a potential pathway for other high quality international names to play in the Hockey One league in the futurem," said Hockey ACT boss Rob Sheekey.
"Our fans can certainly dream about us doing something special this season."
Singh is the latest addition to the Chill rosters. The women's team has already secured three Irish internationals, signing Ireland captain Katie Mullan, Roisin Upton and Sarah Hawkshaw for the 2023 season.
The women's side has also added former Hockeyroos stars Edwina Bone and Anna Flanagan, with the competition to start in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.