ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham admits he was shocked when just five of his players were picked in the final Wallabies squad, but has backed a group on the fringe to be ready if called on.
The Brumbies have one eye on their World Cup squad members and hopefuls, and the other on 2024 after the Super Rugby Pacific fixture was published on Wednesday.
They have been the best team in Australia for the past four years, winning the Super Rugby AU title in 2020, making the final in 2021 and being the last Australian team standing in the trans-Tasman competition over the past seasons.
But Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has flipped the script, picking just five Brumbies in his squad for the World Cup. It means the Brumbies have the second smallest representation in the Test team, slipping behind the NSW Waratahs, Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels despite a far superior record than all.
The news stunned Brumbies players, staff and fans when Jones finalised his squad last week. Some player will get a chance for a reprieve, with Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, Corey Toole, Pete Samu, Tom Wright, Darcy Swain and Rhys van Nek added to an Australia A to play against Portugal in France on August 26.
Cadeyrn Neville was also called into the Australia A touring party on Wednesday.
"You never wish injuries on anyone, but they do have a chance to play at a World Cup if they're needed," Larkham said.
"It was a bit disappointing from an organisation point of view to go from 13 in the squad to five. I was shocked, and like everyone else was trying to get my head around it.
"The guys on the fringe have to prove themselves in the eyes of Eddie, and it is exciting for them to be a part of that program and they're looking forward to getting to France.
"I like the general philosophy of why Eddie picked some players, but I'm disappointed for our guys.
"As an organisation we've always prided ourselves on developing Wallabies and having a high number of Wallabies in that set up. We'll go through the same process, make sure we get a really good program together and create the best team that we can.
"Along that journey, I'm sure players will get pushed so that they're in the frame to be selected."
The non-World Cup Brumbies will finish the Canberra premier rugby season, then head to Japan for a tour before taking an end of season break to refresh for the 2024 campaign.
There was good news in the draw for Brumbies fans, with the club to host three Saturday afternoon games in the capital next year.
One of those includes a late-season blockbuster against the Canterbury Crusaders. They also play the Western Force, Moana Pasifika, NSW Waratahs, Wellington Hurricanes, Fijian Drua and the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra next year.
They will travel to New Zealand just twice - to play the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin and the Auckland Blues in Auckland.
"We also have three six-day turnarounds next year. This year we had five and it just makes it that bit harder because it's one less game to recover," Larkham said.
"Having three afternoon games at home is great for the crowd, great for us and great for the players. Having the Crusaders and Hurricanes as part of that, that's exciting given the rivalry we've built."
The Brumbies start next year with two trips trips to Melbourne to play the Rebels and then a Super Round clash against the Chiefs.
ROUND 1
Friday, February 24: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at Melbourne, 7.35pm
ROUND 2
Sunday, March 3: Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs at Melbourne 2pm
ROUND 3
Saturday, March 9: Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm
ROUND 4
Saturday, March 16: Otago Highlanders v Brumbies at Dunedin, 2.35pm
ROUND 5
Friday, March 22: Brumbies v Moana Pasifika at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 6
Saturday, March 30: Queensland Reds v Brumbies at Brisbane, 7.35pm
ROUND 7
Saturday, April 6: Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 8
Bye
ROUND 9
Saturday, April 20: Auckland Blues v Brumbies at Auckland, 5.05pm
ROUND 10
Saturday, April 27: Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm
ROUND 11
Saturday, May 4: Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 12
Saturday, May 11: NSW Waratahs v Brumbies at Moore Park, 7.35pm
ROUND 13
Saturday, May 18: Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm
ROUND 14
Friday, May 24: Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 15
Saturday, June 1: Western Force v Brumbies at Perth, 7.35pm
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
