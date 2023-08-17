Serious beer drinkers might be quick to dismiss such lowly beers - low-carbohydrate, low-calorie, low-alcohol; like what's the point? - but a new beer from Capital Brewing Co might be the one to change their mind.
Good Drop is the latest addition to the award-winning line of beers from the Canberra brewery. With an ABV of 3.5 per cent, the same as their popular Summit Hazy mid-strength, the Good Drop lager is not only just 91 calories, but also low in carbs and gluten.
And it tastes bloody good.
"We are stoked with Good Drop," managing director Laurence Kain says.
"I personally love an easy drinking full-flavoured lager and Good Drop definitely delivers on that."
Capital launched its first alcohol-free beer Alc-Less in mid 2022, a tropical pale ale, fresh, crisp and clean that they worked on for close to two years. It's become one of its most popular beers.
The launch the campaign will riff off the line "Gather for Goodness", where the idea of mates coming together in a range of fun outdoor settings will bring a little twist to Capital's brand positioning.
Capital creative director Mick Healy says, "Creatively, this is a campaign I'm proud of.
"We've pushed the idea into an entertaining, surreal space for social media and in-store displays. The mix of vibrant visuals and unexpected narratives forms a captivating story that resonates with our audience. The campaign smoothly transitions between online engagement and in-store, boosting brand recognition and piquing customer interest."
Good Drop will be available from the Taphouse in Fyshwick as well across all ACT and NSW BWS and Dan Murphy's stores.
In other beer news, BentSpoke Brewing won 15 medals at the 2023 Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show.
Eight beers were awarded gold medals and seven silver, one of the highest medal-counts of the competition.
The gold medal beers were Barley Griffin (Australian-style pale ale); Sprocket (American-style India pale ale - canned); Sprocket (American-style India pale ale - keg); Red Nut (double hoppy red ale); Descent 23 (American-style imperial stout); Both Sides of the Ditch (American-style India pale ale); Crankshaft (American-style strong pale ale); and Big Nut (American-style stout).
BentSpoke has always taken its beer quality very seriously, co-founder Tracy Margrain says.
"To win eight gold and seven silver medals at the show is a sensational result," she says.
"A lot of hard work goes into perfecting our beers and to receive these results from an expert judging panel is extremely rewarding for the brew team."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.