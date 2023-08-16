Spare a thought for those people who were caught up in Canberra's 2003 firestorm, the 2009 Victorian Black Friday fires in Victoria in 2009 and, more recently, the 2019-20 Black Summer fires this week.
The ghastly images of death and devastation coming out of Hawaii will have undoubtedly triggered vivid memories - and bouts of post traumatic stress - from the worst days of their lives.
While the devastation on Maui, including the levelling of a city of 30,000 people, is almost beyond comprehension, that doesn't mean it is unprecedented.
Not only has this happened before in Australia and, even more recently, in Europe, Canada and other parts of the US, it will almost certainly happen again.
That, given the death toll could rise to more than 200 according to some reports, is a truly appalling prospect.
Local authorities expect emergency workers, who are going from one burnt out house to the next with cadaver dogs, will keep finding between 10 and 20 bodies a day for some time to come.
Their gruesome task is both dangerous and confronting. One first responder said the charred bodies were eerily reminiscent of the human remains unearthed in Pompeii.
These men and women, who are now in the "recovery" phase of the response, know they will find nobody alive. The sights they are seeing will remain seared into their memories for the rest of their lives.
That is also true for the survivors, many of whom were forced to jump into the ocean off Lahaina, the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, to escape the flames.
It is hard to believe that at the same time tens of thousands of people are traumatised, hungry and homeless that tourists continue to surf off the local beaches. What can they be thinking?
That said, full credit to the thousands of volunteers who have put their own lives on hold to ferry in tonnes of food and water for the displaced victims.
While there are some politicians, both in Australia and the US, who are quick to say that the immediate aftermath of disasters such as these is not the time to talk about global heating and climate change they are dead wrong.
If not now when? It is time to end the climate wars. Humanity has entered a dangerous new era entirely of its own making. Sceptics who argue this is not so only have to turn on the television to see the evidence with their own eyes.
With events such as these adding weight to suggestions that we may have already passed an important climate change tipping point the need to cut emissions on the one hand, and to invest in mitigation and resilience on the other, has never been greater.
We are facing a paradoxical future in which typhoons, hurricanes, cyclones, tornadoes and floods will become more frequent and intense at the same time droughts will last longer and the wildfire season pushes out to six or eight months of the year.
It's no wonder insurance premiums are going through the roof and many people can't obtain any cover at all.
None of this should come as a surprise. The first prediction that rising carbon dioxide levels would make the earth hotter is credited to a Swedish scientist more than 130 years ago.
A PBS documentary Warming warning first aired in 1981. In the late 1980s Margaret Thatcher told the UN General Assembly: "The problem of global climate change is one that affects us all and action will only be effective if it is taken at the international level. It is no good squabbling over who is responsible or who should pay".
Nobody can say we weren't warned.
Humanity has made its own weather. Now it must learn to live with it.
