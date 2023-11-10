J.K. Rowling et al. Bloomsbury. $55.
This lavishly illustrated - seven artists are credited - "official magical companion to the Harry Potter books" is keeping the franchise alive. It's a compendium of wizarding lists, charts, maps, characters, locations and other elements that made the books so popular and brings together beloved characters, unforgettable moments and iconic locations from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone all the way through to The Deathly Hallows. It could serve as an introduction for new readers as well as a cherished book for long-time fans.
Fiona McIntosh. Penguin. $32.99.
From the author of The Orphans comes this romantic adventure in which Sydney confectioner Grace Fairweather is engaged to Norman but begins to see a future, professional and personal, with roguish but irresistible Londoner Alfie Sweeting. But when Alfie's criminal past catches up with him, both their lives come under threat and Grace is forced to make the most difficult decision of all. It moves between the colourful world of a carnival-like confectionery store and Sydney's organised crime world of brothel madams, gambling dens and cocaine dealers.
Benjamin Stevenson. Penguin. $32.99.
From the author of Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone comes a new crime novel. When the Australian Mystery Writers' Society invited the narrator to their crime-writing festival aboard the Ghan, the train between Darwin and Adelaide, he was hoping for some inspiration for his second book. The people on board are all crime writers: the narrator, a debut novelist; a blockbuster writer; a forensic science writer; a legal thriller writer; a psychological suspense writer; and a literary writer. Then one of them is murdered and the others have to use their knowledge and talent try to solve the crime while all being suspects themselves.
Alice Hunter. HarperCollins. $22.99.
This is the third in Hunter's Serial Killer series of psychological thrillers. Despite a childhood in the care system, Anna Price has beaten the odds and built for herself the perfect life, complete with beautiful seaside home, devoted husband and a job she loves. Then a policeman appears at Anna's door: her estranged brother Henry is a wanted serial killer, and the police need Anna's help to catch him before he strikes again. When an envelope turns up on her doorstep, Anna suddenly finds herself caught in a sick game. One that she remembers all too well from childhood - one that, this time, she must win at all costs.
Billy Connolly. Hachette Australia. $49.99.
The Scottish comedian has produced a travel memoir that crisscrosses the world, encapsulating a lifetime of incredible journeys and hundreds of fascinating encounters. He played his banjo on boats and trains, under trees, and on top of monuments. He danced naked in snow, wind and fire. He slept in bus stations, under bridges and on strangers' floors. He travelled by foot, bike, ship, plane, sleigh - even piggy-backed - to get to his next destination. And he believes that being a Rambling Man is about more than just travelling - it's a state of mind, being a free spirit who lives on his wits, is interested in people and endlessly curious about the world.
Adrian Edmondson. MacMillan. $36.99.
Many will remember "Ade" Edmondson from his TV comedy work, especially as the violent punk Vyvyan on The Young Ones and the devious Eddie in Bottom. But he's done a lot more than that (and marrying Jennifer Saunders). He started out in the alternative scene, creating outrageously violent characters and learning more about his curious, possibly Scandinavian, heritage (hence the title). From his upbringing in a strict Methodist household to his boarding experiences, his dreams of becoming a rock god to his friendship and collaboration with the late Rik Mayall, fans will learn plenty.
Erin Deering. Affirm Press. $34.99.
The co-founder of Triangl Swimwear and once one of the wealthiest young women in Australia, Deering writes about the challenge of caring for her mental health while pursuing her dreams. Her experiences ranged from getting scammed out of $50,000 and trying to illegally cross the border into China, to meeting with elite private equity firms with a three-month-old baby in tow and even experiencing the Kardashian-Jenner-kiss-of-death. She shares what it was really like behind the closed doors of one of Australia's young start-up success stories, and to be a woman on the edge of a nervous breakdown.
Hannah Diviney. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
Hannah Diviney grew up with cerebral palsy and has always known that her experience of the world was fundamentally different from those around her. While her friends got jobs, fell in love and went clubbing, Hannah surrounded herself with the fantastical worlds she found in books. But books with people like her were nowhere to be found. She was determined to forge her own path in a world that wasn't designed for her, and to be the representation she'd always wanted to see. Her book is a reminder not to wait to be invited to the table but to demand to be heard.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.