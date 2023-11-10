Hannah Diviney grew up with cerebral palsy and has always known that her experience of the world was fundamentally different from those around her. While her friends got jobs, fell in love and went clubbing, Hannah surrounded herself with the fantastical worlds she found in books. But books with people like her were nowhere to be found. She was determined to forge her own path in a world that wasn't designed for her, and to be the representation she'd always wanted to see. Her book is a reminder not to wait to be invited to the table but to demand to be heard.