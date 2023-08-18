Of the more than 700 "Annis and George Bills" branded cast-concrete water troughs that were installed around south-east Australia in the 1930s and '40s following a bequest by the animal-loving couple, fewer than half remain in public locations. Many have been broken, lost or stolen and most of the remaining ones stand empty, forlorn on street corners or like the trough at Crookwell, transformed into a flowerpot.