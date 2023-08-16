The air is hopeful and fun on Wednesday night, as Canberrans wait to watch the Matildas tackle the Lionesses on a big screen in Garema Place.
However, with half an hour to go before England and Australia compete in the semi-final, the tension between couple Tracey Sligar and John Tite is palpable.
They are a few of what police guess around around 2300 people congregating in the city with scarfs and beanies to watch Australia win - or England, depending on who you ask.
Mr Tite has put his money on his home country, England, while Ms Sligar is proudly supporting Australia.
Despite insisting it is a "friendly rivalry", Ms Sligar is also pretty sure "someone will go home crying" - and it isn't her.
Luckily for Mr Tite and his two children, a rare spot of white and red in a sea of gold and green, the atmosphere is friendly.
"I was a little worried with the kids, but it looks like there's plenty of security and a great atmosphere," Ms Sligar said.
A football fanatic, Mr Tite said he has enjoyed watching Australia get into women's sport with the rise of Matildas and Ms Sligar is more than happy to jump on the bandwagon.
Dancing around with a Matildas scarf, friends 10-year-old April and nine-year-old Saoirse are squarely on the same team.
Saoirse (who will turn 10 next week) is so invested in the World Cup she wants to start playing soccer.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
