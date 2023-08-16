There was an audible sigh at Garema Place as England scored a goal in the first half of the World Cup semi-finals.
However, ANU soccer star Robbie Matthews-Lane, 21, thinks the girls can come back in the second half.
Despite the disappointment, there is a huge crowd in the city - more than 3000 at this point, the MC says - and an emotive atmosphere.
"It's a massive crowd, so super keen and excited to be here," he said.
"Great atmosphere, England unfortunately scored a pretty good goal, to be fair, in the first half, but I feel like we can definitely get back and equalise it, if not score a few more.
"I feel like our heads have dropped a bit, but I feel like we can pull through in the second half, for sure."
Student Chloe Davidson, 19, is glad she headed down to watch the game with the rest of Canberra.
As Canberra waits for the second half, the DJ plays music and hands out prizes for the best dancers.
Previously ...
Earlier in the night, the air was hopeful and fun, as Canberrans waited to watch the Matildas tackle the Lionesses on a big screen in Garema Place.
However, with half an hour to go before England and Australia compete in the semi-final, the tension between couple Tracey Sligar and John Tite is palpable.
They are a few of what police guess are around 2300 people congregating in the city with scarfs and beanies to watch Australia win - or England, depending on who you ask.
Mr Tite has put his money on his home country, England, while Ms Sligar is proudly supporting Australia.
READ MORE:
Despite insisting it is a "friendly rivalry", Ms Sligar is also pretty sure "someone will go home crying" - and it isn't her.
Luckily for Mr Tite and his two children, a rare spot of white and red in a sea of gold and green, the atmosphere is friendly.
"I was a little worried with the kids, but it looks like there's plenty of security and a great atmosphere," Ms Sligar said.
A football fanatic, Mr Tite said he has enjoyed watching Australia get into women's sport with the rise of Matildas and Ms Sligar is more than happy to jump on the bandwagon.
Dancing around with a Matildas scarf, friends 10-year-old April and nine-year-old Saoirse are squarely on the same team.
Saoirse (who will turn 10 next week) is so invested in the World Cup she wants to start playing soccer.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.