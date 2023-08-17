As the sun rises on Friday, August 18, many of the 60,000 Australians who served in Vietnam will be looking forward to the day, which this year also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
They will proudly wear their full array of medals during the activities around the country to reflect on the bravery, teamwork, and endurance that Australians displayed throughout the war, and to honour and recognise every individual who served in Vietnam. That is only right and proper.
Not so some 2500 National Service conscripts, who, if they choose to or are still able to attend, may face opprobrium and offensive questioning by others, including friends and family, and worst of all, even ostracism as "short timers" from some of their former comrades-in-arms, in clubs and pubs, simply because they do not wear the Republic of Vietnam's Campaign Medal (RVCM).
That is definitely not right or proper. Must it really continue in this way?
Despite having served just as bravely as their comrades, they have not been equally respected, honoured and recognised, and have long been denied the campaign medal which was made available to all military allied personnel who served meritoriously in support of the Republic of Vietnam.
Eligibility is determined by Australian authorities. The denial came about due to an unforgivable government blunder many years ago.
This legalistic and bureaucratic denial is solely because they returned home for discharge at the completion of their obligatory National Service period of enlistment, before completing 181 days' service in the Vietnam War.
Contrast this with the fact that even non-combatant philanthropists were given this medal. How unfair and inequitable is that?
From day one in Vietnam, they also faced all the horrors of war. They did their duty to the maximum according to law and had no obligation at all to put off their return back to work, study and family and risk their repatriation entitlements.
As highly-respected senior army veteran "Warry" George Mansford said: "they were exposed to the battle cry of 'all for one and one for all'."
In simple terms; to live together, fight together and perhaps die together. Those who were killed or wounded did, of course, receive the RVCM.
The previous minister for veterans' affairs and defence personnel, with agreement from the then-minister for defence, had recommended that approval of the issue of the RVCM go to whole of government consideration, when the election intervened. We were nearly there.
After more than a year in office of the current government, today's minister is fully aware of this distressing situation and of the hundreds of people: politicians of all colours, ex-service people and especially Australia's ex-South Vietnamese servicemen and the community, who strongly support these men.
The now-Attorney General, Mark Dreyfus even wrote: "I can assure you that Federal Labor supports your campaign to have the RVCM awarded ... on the grounds of individual justice, fairness and equity." Other ministers and ex-ministers, and even ex-prime ministers all wrote in the same vein. It is unconscionable that it continues even now.
This continued denial and lack of recognition has led to even deeper withdrawal into isolation, contributed to frustration, despair and worse; even for those who were not already suffering from war caused PTSD that is now being aggravated by their own government's obstinance and unreasonable delay in seeing them equally and properly recognised.
This must stop. Time is now of the essence and Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh has the power to resolve this matter for the benefit of these veterans.
As the sun sets on another Vietnam Veterans' Day, will their minister have stood up and made a decision? Did he act equitably and empathetically and show determined leadership to let these veterans now have this medal?
It would be an immense contribution to our armed forces of tomorrow.
