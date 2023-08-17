Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got some new suggested Raiders and Brumbies logos, Matildas legend Sally Shipard's fight against rare cancer and Canberra United's ticket-offer trouble.
You've seen the good ones. You've seen the bad ones. Now what do you think of our ones?
There's been a lot written about sporting logos over the past couple of weeks, mainly by frustrated Canberra Raiders fans after the Green Machine updated the club's emblem.
But for the first time, we can show you Locker Room's logo revamp for both the Raiders and the ACT Brumbies.
Locker Room's resident guru artist Douglas Lima has given both brands a refresh and it seems appropriate we publish them so the Canberra sport world can have its say.
Lima, a Brazilian who has been in Australia since 2015, has been sitting on his designs for the past couple of years. He set his sights on the Brumbies first, updating the club's iconic logo with a "wildest horse" but with nods to the past.
"The Brumbies was one of the first games I watched when I came to Canberra. I developed a unique concept that would modernise the branding and give strength to the identity," Lima said.
"I tried to stay true to the original logo ... you will notice a slight change that highlights the Brumbies' speed, movements, shield and the wildest horse."
Then, after the Raiders updated their logo two weeks ago much to the disappointment of fans, he turned his attention to the viking.
"I tried to do the same with the viking ... how can I interpret the Raiders player into a viking? I tried to make him like a warrior on the field, that's why he's angry," Lima said.
Leave a comment and tell us what you think, and whether both clubs should grab Lima's artwork.
It seems Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich caused a stir this week when he tried to drum up some support for Canberra United and the A-League Women's competition.
Slavich, who has been doing a great job and has been on the front foot since stepping into the role this year, saw an opportunity with the Matildas taking centre stage.
To get sponsors on board - with packages starting from $2500 - he offered free tickets to the sold-out World Cup semi-final.
But apparently that caught the attention of the NSW Better Regulation and Fair Trading Minister Anoulack Chanthivong, who said the Canberra United offer was a "pretty low" attempt to exploit the Matildas.
Ummm, really? Come on, minister. We've seen politicians walking around with Matildas scarves on for the past month and most of them wouldn't have even set foot in an A-League Women's ground.
Was Slavich's offer borderline? Maybe. We know there needs to rules in place. But was he exploiting the Matildas? No. He was trying to leverage support for women's sport for more support of ... women's sport. In fact, the same sport.
Almost everyone has declared the World Cup a game-changer for female athletes. We hope that means more sponsors will jump on board with Canberra United, the Canberra Capitals and the ACT Meteors, among others.
We'll keep you posted with any updates from NSW Fair Trading's investigation into Slavich, but we're tipping it will come to nothing.
There's a big story brewing within the Canberra basketball community and it will shock plenty when the details become public. The sport is thriving at a community level, with courts packed out every night of the week and on weekends. But we've been told one individual has made a massive error and they're facing a significant penalty.
Basketball Australia is aware of the matter and we're told they will come down hard on the person involved.
Eddie Jones was always going to pull some massive selection shocks for his World Cup squad, which was named last week.
But just five Brumbies in the squad? The second-smallest representation of all the Super Rugby teams, despite the Brumbies' dominance over the past four years?
We can understand some of them, but there are two that really had us scratching our heads. Len Ikitau and Ryan Lonergan.
Ikitau is in the top five outside centres in the world. Not Australia, the world! He played through the pain of a broken shoulder against Argentina last month and was Australia's best player in that game, despite only being on the field for less than 20 minutes.
He's so far ahead of anyone else in his position in Australia that most were stunned when he didn't feature in the squad, even though he's still recovering.
Our medical sources tell us Ikitau would be fit to play again within three weeks, which would put him back on the field in time for the Wallabies' World Cup opener against Georgia on September 10.
But apparently because Ikitau missed out on the two Bledisloe Cup matches, the Wallabies moved on and said he had missed out on crucial knowledge. Then Jones went and picked Max Jorgensen and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa - who hadn't been involved at all.
Fines-Leleiwasa - a former Brumby and Gungahlin Eagle - somehow jumped ahead of Lonergan, who must be the most unlucky player in Australia. Lonergan has been involved in most Wallabies squads for the past two years but is yet to make his debut.
We're told that when Jones came back to Australia at the start of the year, he was aware of the widespread perception in NSW and Queensland that there were too many Brumbies in the national team.
Jones, not one to be rattled by public opinion, has certainly silenced those critics. Don't get us started on the Tom Wright v Suliasi Vunivalu debate.
The Matildas have done a great job embracing their past at this World Cup. Former players have been invited to games, and we were so happy to see one smiling face taking part.
Canberra United champion, Matildas legend and all-round superstar Sally Shipard was back on her feet after a rough battle.
We spotted her rubbing shoulders with some former teammates just a couple of months after being stuck in hospital.
Shipard was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma - a rare form of ovarian cancer - this year. The Matildas family rallied and helped raise more than $70,000 to support her.
She gave this update on her health last week: "The cancer diagnosis in some way wasn't a surprise, the fact that it had spread was. The surgery [and] internal chemo, we've since learnt, was a success.
"Almost four months now from surgery, those tumour markers have decreased and rather than ongoing chemo, we've decided to watch and see how the cancer behaves. This wasn't an easy decision and was somewhat influenced by the surgical implications.
"My mental health has been tested, fluctuating throughout varying stages of grief, acceptance [and] motivation towards a simpler life; I am loosening my grip on the idea of bouncing back from cancer and doing the extraordinary. Funny the pressure I feel.
"I just want to be ordinary. I want to be quietly fulfilled, day to day. As to how that looks... who knows. I am only just learning to trust the process and I am lucky to have a strong team of friends and family surrounding me.
"More broadly, our community (all of you) has given me time and space to be gentle and move slowly through this phase. For that I am eternally grateful."
Good luck, Sal. You can donate to her GoFundMe page here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
